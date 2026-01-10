Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: doctor strange

Doctor Strange #2 Preview: Vyrbodin's Realm-Wrecking Rampage Begins

Doctor Strange #2 hits stores next Wednesday! Dark wizard Vyrbodin escapes and threatens the Nine Realms. Can Strange stop him in time?

Article Summary Doctor Strange #2 unleashes Vyrbodin, threatening all Nine Realms with dark magic and multiversal peril.

Strange teams up with Angela and taps dangerous new powers to stop Vyrbodin's escalating rampage.

Marvel's new release arrives January 14th, offering high-stakes action, variant covers, and magical mayhem.

FALLEN ANGELS! After opening the mysterious coffin plaguing Alfheim, Strange and Angela come face-to-face with the dark wizard VYRBODIN! Strange attempts to capture him by tapping into a dangerous new form of power, but Vyrbodin escapes and puts a plan into motion that will endanger innocent lives across the Nine Realms. Strange will have to move Heven and Earth to stop him before his power grows…

Doctor Strange #2

by Derek Landy & Ivan Fiorelli, cover by Alex Horley

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 14, 2026 | 32 Pages | 75960621125800211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621125800216 – DOCTOR STRANGE #2 CHRIS CAMPANA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621125800221 – DOCTOR STRANGE #2 LEONARDO ROMERO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621125800231 – DOCTOR STRANGE #2 EJIKURE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

