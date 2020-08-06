Doctor Strange, Goodbye For Now – The Daily LITG 6th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw Doctor Strange, The Black Cat and Strikeforce publish their final issues, with subsequent issues cancelled. For now at least. Knull is, after all, coming. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Doctor Strange finished its short run, hampered by the pandemic and subsequent issues canned… for now.

One year ago.

It looks like Alan Scott started a trend regarding forties superheroes…

What's happening today…

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline – such as in New Jersey today.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Sarah Horrocks, comics journalist and creator of The Leopard, Goro and The Bacchae.

comics journalist and creator of The Leopard, Goro and The Bacchae. Markisan Naso , writer of Voracious.

, writer of Voracious. Comics journalist, Vaneta Rogers.

Ed Hannigan , co-creator of Cloak And Dagger.

, co-creator of Cloak And Dagger. Susan Dorne , comic book letterer.

, comic book letterer. Terry Pallot, inker on Star Trek, Spider-Man, Nova.

