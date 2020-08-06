Doctor Strange, Goodbye For Now – The Daily LITG 6th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw Doctor Strange, The Black Cat and Strikeforce publish their final issues, with subsequent issues cancelled. For now at least. Knull is, after all, coming. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Doctor Strange, The Robin King and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Doctor Strange finished its short run, hampered by the pandemic and subsequent issues canned… for now.
- Marvel Cancels Doctor Strange With Today's #6
- LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Power Book II: Ghost Trailer: Tariq St. Patrick Loves His Mother
- Has The Big Death In Empyre #4 Already Been Undercut? (Spoilers)
- Khan Taking Over WWE, Assumes Role as Company's New President
- The Mandalorian Season 2: WWE's Sasha Banks "Calls Out" Gina Carano
- Gen 13, New Gods and Sci-Fi – More Big Comics From DC in 2021
- Marvel Comics' Empyre #4 Will Make News Headlines Worldwide SPOILERS
- PUBG Mobile Gets An Ancient Secret & A New Arena In Latest Update
- Something New For Harley Quinn Cosplayers in Batman #96 (Spoilers)
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.
- That Very Big Moment From Empyre #4 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Officially Spills The Beans About Empyre #4 Finale (UPDATE)
- Marvel Comics Cancels Black Cat- But She Returns in The King In Black
- Newspapers Pull Bianca Xunise's Six Chix Cartoon After Bizarre Complaints
- How DC Comics Will Bring Lucifer to a Conclusion, Revealed
One year ago.
It looks like Alan Scott started a trend regarding forties superheroes…
- Has Grant Morrison Rebooted One Of DC Comics' Oldest Superheroes as a Gay Man?
- "WILDCATS Isn't Coming Out… For Right Now, It's Cancelled" – Warren Ellis
- Speak of the Devil – Is This Marvel Confirming Big Mephisto Plans?
- What's Inside That 3,600 Page X-Men: Children of the Atom Box Set?
- "Big Little Lies" Season 2: What's Left for "The Monterey Five"? [Spoilers]
- What Really Happened to the Guardians of the Galaxy? Old Man Quill #8 [Preview]
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": The Gang Gets a "Guest Star" [VIDEO]
- A Brief Glimpse Inside House of X #2 [Preview]
- DC Comics Already Spoiled the Ending of Batman/Superman #1
- Details on DC Comics 100-Page Giant Relaunch – No Longer Walmart-Exclusive, But They Get Them Early
- Dan DiDio Sees DC With a Wildly Diverse Line of Comics for a Wildly Diverse Audience
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline – such as in New Jersey today.
- How To Draw African Superheroes – Virtual Mini-Camp: Comic Books for Kids – Session I hosted by Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 11am-Noon EDT
- Two Comic Geeks talking Teen Titans!! with Akm Alamgir Khan Jamil, Syed Tashfin Chowdhury and Jamil's Comics & Collectables, 9pm-midnight UTC+6
- Barbican Comic Forum / Which comic is the best place to start? hosted by London Graphic Novel Network from 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Sarah Horrocks, comics journalist and creator of The Leopard, Goro and The Bacchae.
- Markisan Naso, writer of Voracious.
- Comics journalist, Vaneta Rogers.
- Ed Hannigan, co-creator of Cloak And Dagger.
- Susan Dorne, comic book letterer.
- Terry Pallot, inker on Star Trek, Spider-Man, Nova.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about Doctor Strange, Robin King, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.