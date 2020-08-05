Khan Taking Over WWE, Assumes Role as Company's New President

With ratings in the gutter and nothing they throw at the wall seeming to stick, WWE has resorted to hiring a Khan to run the company. Upstart wrestling promotion has a Khan. Two of them in fact. So it couldn't hurt for WWE to try one, right? In a press release this morning, WWE announced that a Khan will take over the vacant role of WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer, reporting directly to Vince McMahon. But the name on the job offer doesn't read Tony Khan. Or even Shad. It's Nick Khan, former C-Head of Television at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), who previously represented WWE at the agency, that will be the new President of WWE.

"Nick is a seasoned media executive with a deep understanding of our business and a proven track record of generating significant value for sports and entertainment properties, pal," said Vince McMahon in the press release. "While representing WWE at CAA, he was instrumental in transforming our business model by securing domestic media rights increases of 3.6x over our previous agreements. Nick's management style and personal demeanor are perfect for WWE's entrepreneurial culture, and he will fit right in with our exceptional management team. That's good shit."

The press release details Khan's rise to wrestling stardom:

Khan, a former practicing attorney, transitioned to International Creative Management (ICM) in 2006 where he launched their Sports Media department and represented the biggest names in sports broadcasting. In 2012, Khan moved to CAA where he became the Co-Head of the Television Department. During his tenure there, Khan continued to represent the top broadcasters while also representing WWE, the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Top Rank Boxing and others helping to negotiate billions of dollars in media deals on their behalf.

"I am very much looking forward to expanding my relationship with Vince McMahon and the entire team at WWE, and becoming a full-time member of the WWE family," said Khan in the press release. "It's rare to have an opportunity to work at a company that is not only legendary in what it has already accomplished but also uniquely poised to enter into an unprecedented phase of growth and expansion across all lines of business. Our collective industry experience will enable us to extract maximum value across the portfolio globally while driving long-term shareholder value."

First order of business, Khan: get rid of that stupid Raw Underground thing, please.