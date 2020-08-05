Marvel Comics Cancels Black Cat- But She Returns in The King In Black.

Black Cat was one of the delayed-then-rescheduled Marvel Comics titles but solicitations for Black Cat after #12, out today, in the much anticipated Black Cat Iron Man armour issue. But Marvel also confirms that it is the final issue of the series – if the lack of schedules for months to come hadn't given it away. But that the Black Cat will return as a title in the upcoming event The King In Black, being showrun by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman. Well, they did say it would affect the whole Marvel Universe. What Knull will want with Felicia, or if she will have a golden option instead, is not yet revealed.

Which means the solicitation for Black Cat #13, as seen below, has been permanently deleted from Marvel's schedules.

BLACK CAT #12

MARVEL COMICS

MAR201005

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Carlos Villa (CA) J. Scott Campbell

• Well, she did it this time. Black Cat stole an Iron Man armor from Iron Man, and he is NOT pleased.

• So she is on the run (fly, really) from Iron Man through Manhattan but also still on the run from the Thieves Guild. So it's tough being Felicia Hardy right now.

• And it's possible the armor wasn't what she was stealing from Iron Man. Uh-oh. Rated T In Shops: Aug 05, 2020 SRP: $3.99

BLACK CAT #13

JED MACKAY [W] • NINA VAKUEVA (A) Cover by SARA PICHELLI

LUCKY 13 VARIANT COVER BY Dave Johnson

UNLUCKY 13 VARIANT COVER BY Dave Johnson

LIVING VAMPIRE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

CAT VS. CAT! Lily Hollister has been through a lot. Her dad was district attorney, she was engaged to Harry Osborn, she found her future father-in-law's Goblin stash and accidentally turned herself into Menace, sided with the Green Goblin and his Goblin Nation and ended up with amnesia and a leased super hero identity, "Queen Cat." Whew. Like we said, A LOT. But she's turning over a new leaf.

Queen Cat is a super hero, and every good super hero needs an archenemy. HER target? Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. the Black Cat.

This may not go well. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.