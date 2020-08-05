Marvel Cancels Doctor Strange With Today's #6

It was never officially stated as cancelled, but there wasn't a Doctor Strange #7 even in Marvel's original June 2020 solicitations, only a #6 in May. Then shutdown happened, no one knew exactly what was happening and the solicited Doctor Strange comic books were rescheduled rather than being canned as some were. However, today's Doctor Strange #6 confirms what some had suspected, that the Doctor Strange: Surgeon Supreme series ends with today's issue.

Marvel Comics says

Dear reader,

This arc of Dr. Strange may be coming to a close, but fear not, the Sorcerer Supreme's adventures are far from over. And as Doctor Strange embarks on his next chapter, we want to say thank you to everyone who Joined us on this Journey:

Writer Mark Waid writes;

Most of the great Marvel heroes have one thing in common: they were born from the unique combination of trauma and arrogance. Iron Mani, Spider-Man, Mr. Fantastic, Hulk, Ant-Man, Hawkeye…the list goes on. Dr. Stephen Strange shares that DNA, but unlike his peers, he never completely shook the arrogance, not really. The trick to writing Dr. Strange is to keep him balanced on that fine line between pretentious and likable while occasionally allowing him to fail victim to his own smugness. It's Joyous to write a characer who is hits own worst enemy, and I will miss the time that we have had together. That said…what a murderer.' row of artists I got partnered with. Daniel Acuirut, Javier Pine, Jostle Selz, Barry Kitson, Kevin Plowlan, Butch Guice, Key Walker. Every one of them brought the thunder, and when I asked to pivot Doc back into the medical field, editor. Nick Lowe and Darren Shan had my back, for which I am grateful. Assistant editors Kathleen Wisneski, Annalists Bins', Danny Khazem and Lauren Amaro were invaluable resources. A little behind-the-scenes info: Remembering how to spell "Raggadore is a never-ending battle.

Key's interpretation of what a cancer demon would look like is nothing you should think about as you go to sleep at night.

I am eternally thankful to my friend Geoffrey Patterson for asking me idly one afternoon, 'Why doesn't Dr. Strange make his own stuff?' And finally, as to who's been sending Doc those weird mystery messages and why, I hope I don't have to take that secret to my grave, because it's a good one.

Thank you for reading.

While artist Kev Walker adds

Stories are a bit like lives. Sometimes they end when you least expect it. I've been wanting to draw Doctor Strange for a long, long time. He was my father's favorite character and Steve Ditko was his favorite artist. So you can imagine the pressure to live up to that. But then reality gets in the way and it ends just as you're getting started. Still, working with Mark Waid, Java Tartaglia, Darren Shan and Lauren Amaro has been a Joy, because working with talented, imaginative people to try to create something wonderful is what life is all about. Thank you for the opportunity.

Doctor Strange #6 is published today.