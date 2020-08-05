PUBG Mobile Gets An Ancient Secret & A New Arena In Latest Update

PUBG Mobile is getting freaky as Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. have released new content into the game revealing an ancient secret. With what looks like the kind of content you would expect to see in Destiny 2 or Warframe, the devs have added in a new Ancient Secret Mode update that includes in-game events and exclusive rewards. You're also getting a new mode called Team Gun Game as well as a new Library map that you can go play in the Arena area. We have the full details for you below as the updates are now live in the game.

Anicent Secret Special Mode The new Ancient Secret themed gameplay can be selected from the main menu via the Mode Selection screen. Players who activate the new mode can observe and explore an ominous "Ancient Secret" building rising on Miramar and Erangel. This massive two-story structure begins each game at ground-level, but then begins to float and follow the play circle. In addtion to the ancient structure, players can experience the following features through the new game mode: New Boss Battle – A secretive boss awaits in a sealed room on the second floor of the structure, hiding rich rewards for players that defeat it in combat

– A secretive boss awaits in a sealed room on the second floor of the structure, hiding rich rewards for players that defeat it in combat Small Ruins Environment – Players can traverse small ruins that spawn randomly throughout the map, concealing crates and puzzles

– Players can traverse small ruins that spawn randomly throughout the map, concealing crates and puzzles Slate puzzle – Players can now test their merit with a new interactive Ancient Slate puzzle. To immerse players in the new environment, the cool and stylish Golden Pharaoh X-Suit Outfit set is also available to unlock, alongside additional Warrior of Ra, Warrior of Nut, Underworld Guide, and Mummy costumes. For the first time ever, outfits can be upgraded up to six levels to access additional benefits, including: Outfit appearance upgrade

Exclusive entry emotes

Outfit-exclusive lobby emotes

Teammate interaction emotes and item sharing

Spawn Island and kill announcement special effects Each outfit set includes a unique and exclusive Treasure Create that players can unlock for additional rewards, including Pharaoh Coins to exchange for other outfits, materials to upgrade Golden Pharaoh X-Suit and more. Players can also make lucky draws by using UC or Silver Fragments.

New Arena Gameplay The all-new Team Gun Game offers four vs. four gameplay with Arena mode starting weapons. As players defeat opponents, their weapons are gradually upgraded. The first team to use the final weapon, the notorious pan, claims the Chicken Dinner. Team Gun Game is available to play every weekend, from Friday to Sunday. Players can also enjoy Team Gun Game on the all-new Library map. As the first-ever indoor map in PUBG MOBILE, Library boasts a symmetrical layout with three assault routes: left, right and center. Unique positions on platforms, in doorways or behind bookshelves offer competitors advantages for strategic positioning, and provides players with weaker weapons a fighting chance. In addition to the new Team Gun Game mode and Library map, today's content update delivers several additional features, including: New Arena Attachment – The Barrel Extender muzzle attachment can now be added to most Sniper Rifles, Rifles and Sub-machine Guns. It increases the firearm's effective range and minimizes damage reduction due to distance

Arena Firearm Damage Reduction Adjustment – Firearm damage is now based upon operational distance per weapon class, which are ordered as Shotgun, Sub-machine Gun, Rifle, Sniper Rifle from near to far, respectively.