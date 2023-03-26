Does Bernard Dowd Know That Tim Drake Is Robin? (BatSpoilers)

The new Tim Drake: Robin series has seen Tim struggle with revealing his secret identiuty to his boyfriend Bernard Dowd.

The new Tim Drake: Robin comic book series has seen the second-youngest Robin out on his own cognisance again, but this time with a twist. His new boyfriend Bernard Dowd, his first boyfriend but one of his oldest friends, is now part of his life. And, in an old-fashioned fashion, is keeping his identity secret. Not that it hasn't weighed on his mind, such as the first issue a few months ago.

So Does Tim
Tim Drake: Robin #1 from DC Comics

While last issue saw Bernard Dowd kidnapped moments after they had shared a special moment together.

DC Comics
Tim Drake: Robin #16 from DC Comics

This is the way. Well, this week, Tim Drake: Robin #7 puts Bernard Dowd in the narrating seat. As we learn a little more about how his  father's reaction to his coming out went down. Hint, it wasn't great.

Tim Drake: Robin #7 from DC Comics
Tim Drake: Robin #7 from DC Comics

And leads Bernard Dowd to confess something to Tim Drake. No pressure like. They have known each other a very long time in a storyline that made headlines the world over, after it first appeared on Bleeding Cool.

Tim Drake: Robin #7 from DC Comics
Tim Drake: Robin #7 from DC Comics

But as for keeping secrets> Well, Tim Drake may be keeping his secret from Bernard Dowd. But that doesn't mean that Bernard is stupid. A domino mask can only hide so much.

Tim Drake: Robin #7 from DC Comics
Tim Drake: Robin #7 from DC Comics

Tim Drake may still be preserving his secret identity. But it appears he is as good at it as Oliver Queen was. Tim Drake: Robin #7 by Meghan Fitzmartin and Ricardo Lopez Ortiz is published by DC Comics on Tuesday.

TIM DRAKE ROBIN #7 CVR A DAN PANOSIAN
(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Dan Panosian
A new dawn rises on Tim Drake and the Gotham Marina as a new chapter of Robin's story begins! But how long can this sense of calm last with a certain someone still roaming free in Gotham? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/28/2023

