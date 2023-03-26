Does Bernard Dowd Know That Tim Drake Is Robin? (BatSpoilers) The new Tim Drake: Robin series has seen Tim struggle with revealing his secret identiuty to his boyfriend Bernard Dowd.

The new Tim Drake: Robin comic book series has seen the second-youngest Robin out on his own cognisance again, but this time with a twist. His new boyfriend Bernard Dowd, his first boyfriend but one of his oldest friends, is now part of his life. And, in an old-fashioned fashion, is keeping his identity secret. Not that it hasn't weighed on his mind, such as the first issue a few months ago.

While last issue saw Bernard Dowd kidnapped moments after they had shared a special moment together.

This is the way. Well, this week, Tim Drake: Robin #7 puts Bernard Dowd in the narrating seat. As we learn a little more about how his father's reaction to his coming out went down. Hint, it wasn't great.

And leads Bernard Dowd to confess something to Tim Drake. No pressure like. They have known each other a very long time in a storyline that made headlines the world over, after it first appeared on Bleeding Cool.

But as for keeping secrets> Well, Tim Drake may be keeping his secret from Bernard Dowd. But that doesn't mean that Bernard is stupid. A domino mask can only hide so much.

Tim Drake may still be preserving his secret identity. But it appears he is as good at it as Oliver Queen was. Tim Drake: Robin #7 by Meghan Fitzmartin and Ricardo Lopez Ortiz is published by DC Comics on Tuesday.

TIM DRAKE ROBIN #7 CVR A DAN PANOSIAN

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Dan Panosian

A new dawn rises on Tim Drake and the Gotham Marina as a new chapter of Robin's story begins! But how long can this sense of calm last with a certain someone still roaming free in Gotham? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/28/2023