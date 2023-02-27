Tim Drake And Bernard Dowd, Officially Boyfriends? (Spoilers) Tomorrow sees the release of Tim Drake: Robin #6 from Meghan Fitzmartin and Ricardo López Ortiz, a fortnight too late for Valentine's Day.

No, obviously not for Batman, the love of his life is Gotham. With Tim Drake having the opportunity to clarify the current situation with Bernard Dowd.

Bernard Dowd was a very minor character in Batman lore, a student at Louis E. Grieve Memorial High School alongside his friend Tim Drake. With a crush on Tim's stepmother, he believed conspiracy theories that Batman was working for the government and that Robin was several kids taken from orphanages owned by Batman.

Created by Bill Willingham and Ricky Mays, he first appeared in Robin #121 in 2004, and only appeared six times in that title, and a smattering of tiny references, before his last appearance in Robin #140. No death, no mysterious disappearance, that was… that.

There is also the suggestion that he may be the son of supervillian Nina Dowd, The Mighty Endowed. Or Ray Dowd, known as Nero XIX. Three Dowds, isn't one of them related? And he's been dating Tim Drake, in a storyline that made headlines the world over, after it appeared on Bleeding Cool.

And he even had a heart to heart with Batman about it. Or as much as anyone can have a heart to heart with Batman.

Things have been a little precarious between the two in Tim Drake's current Robin comic book, but in tomorrow's issue? A few of those problems seem to go away…

This really should have come out two weeks ago though, right? Tim Drake: Robin is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

TIM DRAKE ROBIN #6 CVR A RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A/CA) Ricardo López Ortiz

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN! Tim Drake comes face-to-voice with the villain who's been taunting Tim by using his metahuman powers to create ghostly animals. When this Moriarty's identity is revealed, all hell breaks loose in the marina. Can Tim keep things afloat, while simultaneously dealing with his relationship with Bernard?

