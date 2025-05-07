Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Hush 2, two-face

Does Two Face Finale Lead Into Batman: Hush 2? (Spoilers)

Does today's Two Face #6 finale lead into Batman: Hush 2? A little mindless speculation... and potential spoilers

Bleeding Cool has previously run our big Batman: Hush 2 spoilery theory as to the identity of Hush in this H2SH comic book sequel by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb. Rather than the original version of the character, who survived shooting and drowning, it is indeed one Harvey Dent. The man who shot Thomas Elliot, the original Hush and renowned brain surgeon with a grudge against the Waynes. And it's all down to a scene in Jeph Loeb's earlier Batman comic with Tim Sale, Batman: A Long Halloween #3 with the Joker and Harvey Dent…

And how it compared to this scene in Batman #158 kicking off H2SH, with Hush attacking The Joker.

"You told me once, this town isn't big enough for two homicidal maniacs",… the Joker told Harvey Dent this, not Hush. And Jeph Loeb wrote both those scenes… is the Hush in Hush 2 actually Harvey Dent rather than Thomas Elliot? And taking his own revenge against the Joker, disguised as Hush, for reasons of his own? Also, through the series, Hush is heard to be repeatedly quoting Aristotle, or at least quotes assigned to Aristotle. And Harvey Dent is seen as the epitome of Aristotle's Tragic Hero…

The current Two-Face series by Christian Wars was launched as a twelve-issue limited series, with an option for more, but then was reduced to a six-issue series. One theory is that there was a pause in between two arcs in the comic, which would tie in with Batman: Hush 2, dependent on a Harvey Dent restored to his Two-Face identity. And in today's finale, halfway through what would have been the originally planned run…

Well, that happens. Might this be a lead into what will be happening over in Batman imminently? And might be get the rest of Two-Face after H2SH has concluded? Two-Face #6 by Christian Ward and Fabio Veras is published by DC Comics today. And Batman #160 is out on the 28th of March.

TWO-FACE #6 (OF 6)

(W) Christian Ward (A) Fabio Veras (CA) Baldemar Rivas

HARVEY DENT MAKES THE ULTIMATE CHOICE! One half of Harvey Dent wanted to be a better man living a better life. The other wanted freedom and control for the first time. The body known as Two-Face is up for grabs, court is in session, and a verdict will be rendered. This one will come down to more than a coin toss, and the fallout could be deadly. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/7/2025 BATMAN #160

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 3! The gentleman's name is Silence, and his alliance with Hush will destroy Batman! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025

