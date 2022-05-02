Dogs Do D&D in The Good Boye Guild Graphic Novel by Megan McKay

The Good Boye Guild is a new middle-grade graphic novel by comic book creator Megan McKay. "This D&D-inspired dogs vs. cats fantasy-adventure tells the origin story of the Guild, a band of pups on a quest to find the collar of the Rabid King from a figure known as the Regent, while an "evil" opponent—a kindle of cats—is also after the collar. But things are not all they seem." Magan McKay is a cartoonist living in Texas with degrees in advertising and 2D animation who started Doodle for Food as a web comic side project, that became a full time job and saw her work picked up by Webtoon, GoComics, The Daily Dot, CollegeHumor. She has been creating The Good Boye Guild series on Patreon but now she has taken the next step forward.

McKay posted "The dogs (and cats) are out of the bag! This isn't my normal type of post but I wanted to finally share the big project I'm undertaking this year! Thank you all for reading and I'm so excited to work on this project with @readwonderbound. And a special thanks to @ashliterary!" Because, yes, Rebecca Taylor at Wonderbound, the MG and YA imprint of Vault Comics. has bought world English rights to The Good Boye Guild with publication intended for the summer of 2024.

Megan McKay's agent Alice Sutherland-Hawes at ASH Literary negotiated the deal. Founded in 2016 by Damian Wassel (CEO), Adrian Wassel (CCO), Nathan Gooden (Art Director), and Damian Wassel, Sr. (Co-founder), Vault is a comic book and graphic novel publisher based in Montana. Wonderbound is the middle grade and young adult publishing imprint of Vault Comics, with former Justice League and Metal editor Rebecca Taylor as its Managing Editor.