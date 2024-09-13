Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Movies, Sony, Venom, Venom | Tagged: Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman

Donny Cates And Ryan Stegman Just Discovered That Knull Is In Venom 3

The new trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has revealed that Knull, created in 2018 by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, will be the big bad.

The new trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has revealed that Knull, the symbiote god and the King In Black, potentially played by Rhys Ifans, will be the big bad of the movie. Created in 2018 by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman for the King In Black event, Knull is the god of the symbiote. Or at least he was.

So what of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman? Well, no one had told them that Knull was being used in the film, let alone so prominently. Ryan Stegman wrote, sarcastically, "Yes, I did co-create knull. No, I didn't know until today that he was gonna be in Venom: The Last Dance. Yes, I do expect to finally be able to afford that lazy river moat around my house"

Famously, creators of such characters are resigned to a namecheck two-thirds through the end credits and a $5000 contribution to attending the premiere as seems sadly standard these days. While Donny Cates tweeted an anagram of Venom with the message "lol".

You can interpret what he would like from that tweet, as he added, "You guys, I just had the weirdest dream…." Iban Coello replied "At least you're in the credits… xD".

However, people making money are those who have copies of Knull's first appearances in comic books. Venom #3 by Cates and Stegman saw raw copies of the standard cover sell for between $150 and $200 yesterday with CGC 9.8 slabbed copies selling for up to $230 to $330 today. A Venom #3 third printing which featured Knul on the front cover for the first time, in a CGC 9.8 slab are going for much more, $525 on eBay yesterday. I do home Donny and Ryan kept their comp copies.

Knull's history was tied to the beginning of the universe, born in the eldritch darkness between the Sixth and Seventh Cosmos, recreated along with everything else as part of the Eighth. As King In Black, he balances The Beyonders outside the Multiverse, guarding it from within. But instead he chooses to wage war with the Celestials, and bring the darkness back. And creates the Necrosword to fight the gods with, that becomes the first of the Venom symbiote. That's in the comics, of course, and in the MCU and in the comics, this was later wielded by Gorr the God-Butcher. Knull continues to create symbiote dragons to seed many worlds, including Earth, which would be split into may symbiote, who turn on Knull and imprison him with their own bodies in their homeworld.

Knull is then awoken in the present day by a cult who use Cletus Kasady, Carnage, to summon him, kicking off the King In Black Marvel event and rewriting the history and presence of Venom and the other symbiote. Eddie Brock ascends become the new King In Black and to deal with the legacy of Knull, who has been thrown into the sun.

