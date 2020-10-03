Donny Cates' Throg, Frog Of Thunder Tweet Sees Thor #384 Sell On eBay

Donny Cates is the current writer of the Thor comic book, drawn by Nic Klein and published by Marvel Comics. It has been rather successful with the second issue recently going to its sixth printing. With plenty of speculators jumping onto sold out early issues, and other comic books that Cates has tied the storyline into. So when Donny Cates posts the following…

This new THOR script I'm writing is maybe my favorite thing I've written at Marvel in a long time. Who knew writing a frog would be so much fun — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) October 3, 2020

With more Beta Ray Bill to follow…

I got you on that. https://t.co/CYbzllAViK — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) October 3, 2020

Followed up by Thor artist Nic Klein…

You guys have no idea, its so crazy. https://t.co/CrdnN6AY6Q — NIC 🌩KLEIN😷 (@NicKlein) October 3, 2020

…and Deadpool writer Kelly Thompson…

I KNEW. Can't wait to check it out. 🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨 — KELLY THOMPSON (@79SemiFinalist) October 3, 2020

Things are bound to go crazy. Throg, The Frog Of Thunder first appeared in the classic Mighty Thor #384 in the mid-eighties, written and drawn by Walter Simonson. Which is why, after not selling a copy for weeks, last night saw eighteen copies fly out of the door, at prices between $5 and $17 with a CGC 9.8 slabbed copy selling for $130.

Of course, it's not the only thing he's here to plug.

Ahhh! Guys we are ramping up our CROSSOVER push as we edge toward the Final Order deadline next weekend! Get ready for a lot of rad stuff coming from team Crossover over the next week! I'm so stoked! Thank you all so much for your continued support! https://t.co/fRH11GTMrd — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) October 2, 2020

This is going to be damn cool. Saying anything more will give too much away. They may have broken through to a new level with this one. https://t.co/U3wXisgMq2 — BLACK LIVES MATTER (DW) (@DamianWassel) October 3, 2020