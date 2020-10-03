Donny Cates' Throg, Frog Of Thunder Tweet Sees Thor #384 Sell On eBay

Donny Cates is the current writer of the Thor comic book, drawn by Nic Klein and published by Marvel Comics. It has been rather successful with the second issue recently going to its sixth printing. With plenty of speculators jumping onto sold out early issues, and other comic books that Cates has tied the storyline into. So when Donny Cates posts the following…

With more Beta Ray Bill to follow…

Followed up by Thor artist Nic Klein…

…and Deadpool writer Kelly Thompson…

Things are bound to go crazy. Throg, The Frog Of Thunder first appeared in the classic Mighty Thor #384 in the mid-eighties, written and drawn by Walter Simonson. Which is why, after not selling a copy for weeks, last night saw eighteen copies fly out of the door, at prices between $5 and $17 with a CGC 9.8 slabbed copy selling for $130.

Of course, it's not the only thing he's here to plug.

