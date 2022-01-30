Donny Cates Warns Of Spoilers For Crossover #11 (Spoilers)

This week sees the release of Crossover #11 from Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe and John J Hill from Image Comics. And it's going to be a big one. For a start it features Donny Cates himself, being interrogated by the Powers team of Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim as the meta-narrative folds in on itself. But Donny Cates took to Substack yesterday to warn people about upcoming spoilers that may leak about Crossover #11. And advising people to stay off anywhere online that might run such spoilers.

Bleeding Cool would like to assure readers that there will be no headline spoilers in our comics coverage, that any major spoilers will be flagged well in advance. And that includes the small tease we are about to run. Because the solicitation for the comic runs below.

CROSSOVER #11 CVR A SHAW

IMAGE COMICS

AUG210224

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill, Geoff Shaw

"MEANWHILE," Part Four

Ellie, Ryan, and the rest of the crew close in on the shadowy figure taking out comics' finest. Murder! Mayhem! Spilled Ink! Ungodly revelations! Puppies! The latest chapter has it all, as we explore the insane world beyond the dome! Oh, and then there's [REMOVED BY THE KIRKMAN ESTATE] !

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022 SRP: $3.99

Which gives you a pretty good idea about who might be showing up in Crossover #11. In fact, you probably guessed right now. And you guessed right. Which means that there might be an awful lot more customers coming into comic book stores for Crossover #11 on Wednesday. Especially when you realise what this individual's role might be from other upcoming solicitatations.

CROSSOVER #12 CVR A SHAW CUNNIFFE HILL

IMAGE COMICS

DEC210270

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill, Geoff Shaw

"MEANWHILE," Part Five

The comic book killer has been revealed! But can he be stopped??? Well I'm not going to tell you here. This is a solicitation. Don't be ridiculous. Anyway, I feel like all we do is talk about me and the book. How are you? How's the shop going? You guys check out ROSENBERG's new book yet? WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? Man, is that a good book. Anyway, gotta run. Order a million copies of this issue please. Bye!In Shops: Mar 02, 2022 SRP: $3.99

The person is who has been going around killing comic book creators in the Crossover universe. And if you feel spiled then a) we warned you and b) we never actually said anything, we just posted solicitations. Any spoilers were completely negated.