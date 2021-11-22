Double Destiny NY For Valentine's Day in Black Mask Feb 2022 Solicits

Pat Shand's Destiny NY doubles up from Black Mask Comics with a Valentine's Day special drawn by Chiara Colasanti, Rosi Kampe, Rachel Dukes and Destiny NY #11 drawn solo by Rosi Kampe, while Hecate's Will #11 by Iolanda Zanfardino continued and Last Song is collected in Black Mask's February 2021 solicitations.

DESTINY NY VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINME

DEC211447

(W) Pat Shand (A) Chiara Colasanti, Rosi Kampe, Rachel Dukes

In the first special Destiny, NY one-shot, writer Pat Shand (Snap Flash Hustle, Thirsty) tells three stories of love, yearning, and romance set in a world where magic is a real and accepted part of everyday life. In these slice-of-life stories, a cat escapes, a Necromancer is scorned, and vows are renewed. If you haven't jumped on board the ongoing Destiny, NY title, this one-shot is the perfect jumping on point.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 5.99

DESTINY NY #11 (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINME

DEC211446

(W) Pat Shand (A) Rosi Kampe

THE EPILOGUE TO OUR SECOND ARC! In this special issue, Logan and Lilith set out on a new journey, but their destination may come as a surprise. Don't miss the finale to the second arc of Destiny, NY as journeys end and new ones begin. "We need more of this type of character-driven storytelling in comics that broadens our emotional intelligence." -Nine Panel Press

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HECATES WILL #4 (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINME

DEC211445

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A) Iolanda Zanfardino

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LAST SONG TP (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

DEC211448

(W) Holly Interlandi (A) Sally Cantirino, Natalie Jackson

"Last Song feels like the introductory track of an EP, building to an emotional crescendo that will pound in your ears & heart." (-Newsarama) From the team of Holly Interlandi on scripts with Sally Cantirino and Natalie Jackson on pencils & inks, this unique, heartbreaking story is about letting the music in… how it changes you and affects everyone around you, for better & worse.

Nicky Marshall was saved by rock and roll – or so he likes to think. An awkward upbringing and turmoil following his father's suicide led Nicky to form a band called Ecstasy with his childhood friend Drey. The music takes them to Los Angeles, raw and gritty and teeming with personalities. Nicky thinks they're ready for stardom, but no one's ever ready for stardom.

"If you are into character driven tales with music at its heart, then go out and pick up Last Song." (-Rogues Portal)

"Heartfelt, ambitious & definitely personal… Last Song sparkles when it focuses on the relationship at its heart." (-Comic Crusaders)

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 24.99