Double Walker, Graphic Novel from Michael Conrad & Noah Bailey

Double Walker is an original graphic novel by Wonder Woman and Midnighter's Michael Conrad and Noah Bailey who both recently worked together creating Tremor Dose. It is being released first digitally on ComiXology Originals on the 13th of July, then from Dark Horse at a later date/

This mind-bending tale of neurotic folk horror written by Conrad and illustrated by Bailey, arrives July 13, 2021 from comiXology Originals, the exclusive digital content line of comiXology, an Amazon company, with lettering by Taylor Esposito and designs by Kyle Arends.

In Double Walker, Americans Cully and Gemma McCarthy decide to take one last trip before their carefree, childless days come to an end. Headed to the magical Scottish Highlands to hit up all the tourist locations, their romantic getaway soon spirals into a nightmare full of paranoia and violence. While staying at a B&B, the young couple soon find themselves at the local pub where they meet a barkeep who weaves tales of Scottish myths and legends and learn of a bizarre string of murders in the area. Haunted by the stories and their recent personal tragedy, their marriage is challenged, forcing them to confront their deepest, darkest fears. Conrad has returned to his horror roots with Double Walker.

"I have always been fascinated by psychology and human motivation, my background in the mental health field will always inform every story I tell," says Conrad. "While I love writing for mainstream comics, a book like Double Walker allows me to push myself further into the surreal, twisted, and often terrifying worlds where I feel most at home. The worlds Noah and I are able to create with comiXology Originals are our own, places where anything can happen, and no one is safe." Bailey's traditional mixed media work is presented here with a fresh, dream-like take on the four-color palette. The artwork all at once lures you into the fantastic gloominess of the fairytale environments and violently attacks with vibrant scenes of brutality. Bailey provides Double Walker with a pace and tension rarely seen in Western comics. "I fell in love with every character, every environment and every moment that Michael had concocted," says Bailey, reflecting on his work on the material. "Michael wrote something that felt painfully real and raw, displaying all of the beautiful complexities of human relationships, pulling no punches in the moments of deep, diabolical darkness. I did everything in my power to produce pages that could convey my appreciation and love for the story and characters that he wrote." Together, Conrad and Bailey weave another twisted tale of identity, anxiety, and fear that will linger with readers day and night.

ComiXology Originals titles are available at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, and comiXology Unlimited, and for purchase on the Amazon Kindle Store and comiXology.