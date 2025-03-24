Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Dreadmutt in Keenspot Entertainment's June 2025 Solicits

Rob Potchak and Junior Radtke launch Dreadmutt #1 in Keenspot Entertainment's June 2025 solicits and solicitations...

Article Summary Dreadmutt #1 launches June 2025, blending action, humor, and dystopia in a Neo-Dystopian 2214 setting.

Rob Potchak and Junior Radtke bring you Dreadmutt, a 110% hero with explosive 80s action movie vibes.

Keenspot's June 2025 lineup also features Chamberlains #2 and Don't Run with Scissors #2, offering thrilling reads.

Robot + Girl #8 continues the saga with Mari and A.R.R.A., facing the fallout of defying the Robot Gladiator League.

Rob Potchak and Junior Radtke launch Dreadmutt #1 in Keenspot Entertainment's June 2025 solicits and solicitations…

DREADMUTT #1 CVR A JUNIOR RADTKE

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

APR251506

APR251507 – DREADMUTT #1 CVR B ROB POTSY POTCHAK

APR251508 – DREADMUTT #1 CVR C J HAMMOND

APR251509 – DREADMUTT #1 CVR D DEE HAUSNER

APR251510 – DREADMUTT #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH

APR251511 – DREADMUTT #1 CVR F HOLOFOIL FLIP

APR251512 – DREADMUTT #1 CVR G 75 COPY FREE METAL INCV

(W) Rob Potchak (A / CA) Junior Radtke

From the mind behind Dyed Hard and The Mango Lorian comes Dreadmutt! In the Neo-Dystopian year of 2214, the world is stricken by a political feud between Homo sapiens (Sapes) and Animal-Human Hybrids (Splits). To get him to stop funding projects, Michael Roderick's daughter has been kidnapped, and now he's being blackmailed to stop trying to make the world better. Who do you call in these moments? DreadMutt – 40% man, 40% canine, 30% attitude! (Yeah, he's 110% baby!) With an "In Your Face" '80s action movie feel, this over-the-top comic will satisfy that need for gunfire, explosions and humor that you've come to expect from Potsy, with art from the man behind Angry Lemonade, Junior Radtke.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

CHAMBERLAINS #2 (OF 3) CVR A TODD SKULL (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

APR251499

APR251500 – CHAMBERLAINS #2 (OF 3) CVR B TODD SKULL (MR)

APR251501 – CHAMBERLAINS #2 (OF 3) CVR C TODD SKULL (MR)

APR251502 – CHAMBERLAINS #2 (OF 3) CVR D METAL COVER (MR)

APR251503 – CHAMBERLAINS #2 (OF 3) CVR E HOLOFOIL (MR)

(W) Ruben Romero (A) Alexandre Santana, Sergio Melegrito (CA) Todd Skull

In development with Sony Entertainment! As Terrence takes on the moniker of Ghost Royce and his reputation grows, so does the demand for a new and powerful drug called Chamber, a synthetic blood he develops to ascend the criminal ladder. This highly addictive drug quickly becomes a sought-after commodity in the vampire world, fueling Ghost's rise to power. Violent clashes erupt between Ghost's crew and rival factions, turning Blood World City into a battleground for dominance

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

DONT RUN WITH SCISSORS #2 CVR A STEFANO CARDOSELLI (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

APR251504

APR251505 – DONT RUN WITH SCISSORS #2 CVR B LORENZO SCARAMELLA (MR)

(W) Francesca Perillo (A) Lorenzo Scaramella (A / CA) Stefano Cardoselli

What secret does the young Vivian hide? Sheriff Sean Depero investigates as dark visions begin to haunt him. To solve the case he will need the help of the mysterious Doc.

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

ROBOT + GIRL #8 CVR A RUN FOR THEIR LIVES

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

APR251513

APR251514 – ROBOT + GIRL #8 CVR B NOTIFICATION HOLOFOIL

APR251515 – ROBOT + GIRL #8 CVR C HOLOFOIL FLIPBOOK

(W) Mike White (A / CA) Mike White

Mari is pushed to the edge and does something she never thought she ever could, setting events in motion that cannot be undone. A.R.R.A. and Mari run for their lives, but after this slight to the Robot Gladiator League and their high-stakes gambling patrons, will they be running for the rest of their lives?

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!