Drew Ford of It's Alive Press, Admitted Into Brooklyn Hospital

Drew Ford of It's Alive Press, a graphic novel publisher that specialises in bringing out-of-print indie comic books back into print, as well as continuing and concluding stories where it can, and generating brand new ones, is currently in hospital at the NYU Langone hospital in Brooklyn. Drew Ford's wife Kiki De Coeur has been posting about his situation on Facebook and has asked people to share it.

This is Drew wife Kiki. Please understand l we are at ICU IN Brooklyn hospital. Drew is not respond, he can't talk and wake up. Please understand and be patient with me. I'm sorry that I can't get back to everyone right now. Please share this to everybody Drew knows of need. We are at NYU LANGONE Brooklyn. Drew and me. I'm his wife Kiki. We are in ICU and he can't talk and respond. Please share the location. Please help. Please understand. This is Drew wife Kiki. I'm with him in hospital. Please be patient and wait for me to respond to you. Please share this to everybody. Please help.

Drew Ford created an archive line of comic books and graphic novels at Dover Books before setting himself up as It's Alive Press. Recently, Drew Ford promoted a crowdfunding campaign to revive the eighties black-and-white comic book series, Fish Police, posting;

As IT'S ALIVE! continues moving towards the return of FISH POLICE, we wanted to show you all some (WIP) ALL-NEW wrap-around covers by Steve Moncuse! First one posted here. And (as I said before) with the coming addition of Ronda Pattison's gorgeous colors (which we will post once they are completed), this book is gonna rock (again)! It came from the 1980's! Spread the word!

There have been some issues with fulfilment of late at It's Alive Press, but I hope those with such issues can put them on hold for now. We wish Drew and Kiki our best wishes and hope that the medical staff can find an answer.