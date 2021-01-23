Strange Attractors Returns In April From It's Alive

Strange Attractors was a nineties sci-fi slice-of-life self-published comic book created in the wake of Dave Sim's Cerebus, from creative team Michael Cohen and Mark Sherman, who had already been in bands and created computer games together.

They published 15 issue of the series, as well as two parts of a planned four-part sequel series from Caliber called Strange Attractors: Moon Fever.

But now, almost thirty years later, it looks like it is back in April this year, from It's Alive. Here are their April 2021 solicitations.

STRANGE ATTRACTORS (ITS ALIVE) #1

(W) Mark Sherman, Michael Cohen (A/CA) Michael Cohen

The return of indie comic book sensation Strange Attractors! Sophie, curator of a futuristic museum, is caught up in an adventure involving science, magic, mathematics and comic books. Sophie finds a mysterious medallion and meets Meson, both of which will change her life forever! Each issue has a standard cover, a retro cover, and a guest artist variant cover. This issue's guest artist is Wandering Star creator Teri S. Wood!

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

STRANGE ATTRACTORS (ITS ALIVE) #1 CVR B RETRO VARIANT

STRANGE ATTRACTORS (ITS ALIVE) #1 CVR C TERRI S WOOD

HOLLER #3

(W) Jeremy Massie (A/CA) Jeremy Massie

Set in the 1990s among the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia, Holler follows the misadventures of four young friends who form a garage band. Featured stories this issue include: "This Next One Is A Song About Jennifer," the story of Mark's one solo songwriting credit for the band and the heartbreak that inspired it; "A Sign From God," a local business' billboard starts mixing in religion with their advertising, and Mark may know the culprits when it's vandalized; "Pornin," takes a look at one of the best past times to ever come out of the Appalachian Mountains.

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

HOLLER #3 CVR B

