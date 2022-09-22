Dynamite Doubles Or Triples Orders At FOC With Diamond Comics

Dynamite Entertainment has a big weekend just gone for Final Order Cut-Off, with four new books launching later this month. Sirens Gate #1, Garbage Pail Kids Origins #1, Sweetie Candy Vigilante #1 and Unbreakable Red Sonja #1. Well, in a break with usual protocol, Nick Barrucci of Dynamite has shared with me the initial orders each of those comic books got from comic book retailers through Diamond Comic Distributors and where they ended up after FOC numbers came in.

Sirens Gate #1: Went from 10,876 units in initial orders to 30,330 units at FOC, up 279%.

Garbage Pail Kids: Origins #1 – Went from Initial Orders of 14,804 units to 37,017 units at FOC, up 250%.

Sweetie Candy Vigilante #1 went from 8,318 in initial orders to 14,780 at FOC, up 177%

Unbreakable Red Sonja #1 went from 11,876 in initial orders to 24,024 at FOC, up 202%.

That's a huge increase of orders across the board, and it shows the value of FOC from turning a comic that might have covered its costs into one that makes a proper profit. And also, if you were wanting to be a comic book collector and investor, knowledge of just how rare the comic books you pick up are…

SIRENS GATE #1

DYNAMITE

AUG220536

(W) Shannon Maer (A/CA) Shannon Maer

40 pages only $3.99. SUPERSTAR ARTIST SHANNON MAER MAKES HIS WRITING AND INTERIOR ART DEBUT! Red-hot artist Shannon Maer's covers have been showcased on some of the best-selling books in the industry, and fans have asked for years when will he draw interiors. Well, wait no more, as Shannon makes his writing and interior art debut with this fiendish tale that explores the very nature of what we call reality, illuminated with the kind of stunning artwork that only he can deliver.

Tara, an aspiring writer, has never thought of herself as anyone special. For better or worse, all that is about to change. When a mysterious young man extends an unexpected invitation, Tara is awed at the opportunity to meet with her literary idol, Lady Rose. This unique encounter sparks a series of events, forever thrusting her into a world of the unimaginable. What Tara once assumed to be nothing more than the imagined pages of dark fiction, slowly begins to unravel itself as the true reality.In Shops: Oct 05, 2022 SRP: $3.99

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1

DYNAMITE

AUG220563

(W) Hans Rodionoff, Adam F. Goldberg, Jeff Zapata (A) Jeff Zapata (CA) Ray Lago

The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff and Jeff Zapata have joined forces to bring you the Garbage Pail Kids as you've never seen them before. Dynamite Entertainment and this incredible trio of creators proudly presents give you… Garbage Pail Kids: Origins!

This all-new GPK comic book event is a bad-ass, sprawling, superhero epic; we not only learn how our GPK heroes came to be… but we also reveal to the world that Adam Bomb and his gang of good guys were instrumental in the outcome of World War II and the fate of humanity!

Issue #1 starts with Adam Bomb's origin and how he begins as an unassuming, flat-footed soda jerk named Adam Baum… ultimately transforming into an All-American superhero named Adam Bomb. Thanks to an unfortunate radiation leak, Adam leads a team of other enhanced super-charged garbage humans to take down the axis of evil… led by Nasty Nick.

Featuring 4 incredible covers by Jeff Zapata, Tom Bunk, Ray Lago and a classic GPK Trading Card image, presented on cardstock!

Adam F. Goldberg is a producer and writer, well-known for The Goldbergs, How to Train Your Dragon, The Muppets: Mayhem, and Garbage Pail Kids: Fury Load. He's currently writing a new "Damage Control" series for Marvel Comic (with Hans Rodionoff) and created the all-new Muppets series for Disney in addition to his work on "Garbage Pail Kids: Origins"!

Hans Rodionoff is a writer and producer, known for Mnemovore, Lost Boys: The Thirst (2010) and Man-Thing (2005). He's currently writing a new "Damage Control" series for Marvel Comic (With Adam F. Goldberg), writing on the all-new Muppets series for Disney in addition to his work on "Garbage Pail Kids: Origins"!

Jeff Zapata has worked in the comic book and trading card biz for over twenty-five years, including thirteen gross, memorable ones as an editor, art director on Garbage Pail Kids Co Trading cards and other major brands at the Topps Company. Zapata Co-directed Thirty Years of Garbage: The Garbage Paul Kids Documentary. Zapata also recently illustrated R.L Stine's New York Times Best Selling Garbage Pail Kids Children book series published by Abrahams BooksIn Shops: Oct 05, 2022 SRP: $3.99

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #1 (MR)

DYNAMITE

AUG220556

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A/CA) Jeff Zornow

IT'S SUGAR, ICE AND YOU BETTA' BE NICE! Sweetie Candy Vigilante is a honey-dipped, dark-humor infused horror/fantasy that tells the tale of Sweetie, an ethereal, beautiful, charming, well-meaning (yet unquestionably unhinged) blood relative of the mythological "candy man"…you know, the dude that takes the sunrise and sprinkles it with dew? Yeah – that guy. Dismayed by the blight and decay of her community, Sweetie is hell-bent on enacting a blood-caked, sugar-coated manifesto on society by utilizing her other-worldly powers and proprietary family secrets in her quest to make the world a "sweeter" place. She's starting brick-by-brick in her hometown, New York City.

In issue #1, on a snowy, icy night, Sweetie pays a visit to a NYC landmark sweet shop known as the Ice Cream Bunny, hoping to find its namesake at the helm. To her dismay, she finds the shop transformed from its once sugary splendor to a salty den of iniquity. The once-beloved store is now a front for a notorious crime syndicate, and they're not very nice at all. Sweetie uses her captivating persona and unassuming confectionary weapons to tear the place, and its gang of thugs, limb from limb – as the first step to restoring its former glory. All the while enjoying a dynamic punk rendering of the Archies' pop classic "Sugar, Sugar" on the jukebox, as heads roll – literally.

This issue includes a download code for a free pop-rockin' MP3 of "Sugar, Sugar," performed by Osaka Popstar (as featured in the issue) so you can listen along while Sweetie kicks butt! Will Sweetie find any good eggs among the clientele of the Ice Cream Bunny? Who exactly is the Ice Cream Bunny? Who is Sweetie's oversized Gummee hench-bear? This issue has it all: Blood, guts, and a sugar rush! It's all going down in the debut issue of "Sweetie Candy Vigilante." Isn't that nice?

Sweetie Candy Vigilante kicks off with an extra-sized Dynamite Debut issue to get you hungry for more! So buckle up gum-drop, and make sure you save room for dessert, because, it's not like a little sugar is going to KILL you, RIGHT?

Osaka Popstar is the pop-punk multimedia music and art project led by singer/producer John Cafiero, longtime Misfits and Ramones collaborator and platinum selling film and video director. The critically acclaimed debut album "Osaka Popstar and the American Legends of Punk" featuring frontman Cafiero with a revolving lineup of punk-rock legends as his backing band including members of the Misfits, the Ramones, Black Flag, the Voidoids, and more. Sweetie made her debut appearance on the cover of Osaka Popstar's latest release "Ear Candy", which has been featured on CNN and debuted at #7 on the top 10 SubModern Album chart.In Shops: Oct 05, 2022 SRP: $3.99

UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR A PARRILLO

