Dynamite Gets License For Terminator Comics Back For 40th Anniversary

Dynamite Entertainment has a new licensing partnership to bring The Terminator to comics for the franchise's 40th anniversary.

New stories and classic reprints are planned, in collaboration with Studiocanal.

A Kickstarter for Terminator graphic novel collections is launching in 6 days.

Early backers receive three free digital key-issue Terminator comics.

Dynamite Entertainment has a new licensing partnership to bring The Terminator to comics for the franchise's 40th anniversary with Studiocanal S.A.S. for both new stories and reprints. And there is plenty to reprint.

NOW Comics got the license for Terminator comics first from 1988 to 1990, including early work from Alex Ross. It was picked by by Dark Horse in 1990 for a decade that included the classic Robocop Vs Terminator by Frank Miller and Walter Simonson, up to 2019. Marvel jumped in during 1991 for a brief adaptation of the second film, and Malibu also got the Terminator 2 license seperatedly in 1995, and Beckette Comics adapted Terminator 3 in 2003. Apple Books also adapted Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 2003, and Dynamite picked up the license from 2007 to 2010. IDW had Terminator: Salvation in 2009 and in 2020 published a Terminator/Transformers crossover. But Dark Horse also returned to Terminator from 2010 to 2019,

"We couldn't be prouder of this partnership done in collaboration with our agent Creative Licensing, the amazing storyline and wonderful artworks by Dynamite are the perfect way to kickstart the franchise´s upcoming anniversary," said Valérie Rolandez-Barrios, Studiocanal's Senior VP IP Licensing and Partnerships. "It's incredibly thrilling to be working with one of the biggest classic action franchises," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. "We're excited to treat fans to a great celebration for the groundbreaking 40th anniversary of this beloved mythos bringing both new stories and collecting the library of existing comics."

And it begins with a Kickstarter for collected editions, launching in 6 days.

We're excited to launch our next project: Terminator 40th Anniversary Graphic Novel Collections! Can you feel it? The electricity in the air? The smell of ozone? The wind kicking up just before the time displacement bubble bursts into our timeline and deposits an unstoppable killing machine? And SkyNet has something in mind to infect early backers! Fans who back in the first 48 hours will get three free digital key-issue comics from The Terminator series to read on your favorite devices. Pick up your phased plasma rifle and join the fight!

