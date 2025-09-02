Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Soo Lee, wizard of oz

Dynamite Turns To Kickstarter For Soo Lee's Wizard Of Oz Adaptation

Dynamite Entertainment turns to Kickstarter for Soo Lee's graphic novel adaptation of The Wizard Of Oz original movie

Soo Lee's adaptation of the Wizard of Oz movie was meant to have been published by Dynamite Entertainment in a couple of weeks, on the 17th of September. It is now out from Amazon at the end of the month. But Dynamite Entertainment is launching a Kickstarter to help get it published. Dynamite's CEO Nick Barrucci says that Soo Lee "has written and drawn a stunning adaptation of the timeless classic for the comics medium, with her own stylings and flourishes. The OGN is nothing short of stunning. And to reach a larger audience, we're launching this on Kickstarter. The 100-plus page new vision of the story will be available with multiple editions and extras, nearly all offered initially or exclusively through this campaign on Kickstarter. With contributions from superstar creators and Oz legends like Eric Shanower, Jae Lee, and Alex Ross, there is an edition for every kind of reader and collector!"

"Dynamite Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are soon to launch a Kickstarter offering of Soo Lee's stunning graphic novel adaptation of The Wizard of Oz. The multitalented creator has written and drawn a stunning adaptation of the timeless classic for the comics medium, with her own stylings and flourishes. In bringing this peerless epic to the graphic novel page in her vision, Soo Lee was granted access to the opened "vault" and worked from the original film screenplay by Noel Langley, Florence Ryerson, and Edgar Allan Woolf. This means though longtime fans of the story and film will get to see all their favorite moments, there may be elements included across the 128 gorgeous full-color pages that may be less familiar. The Wizard of Oz has captivated audiences for over 85 years, since its release in 1939. The 100-plus page new vision of the story will be available with multiple editions and extras, nearly all offered initially or exclusively through this campaign on Kickstarter. With contributions from superstar creators and Oz legends like Eric Shanower, Jae Lee, and Alex Ross, there is an edition for every kind of reader and collector! Here is the original solicitation:

WIZARD OF OZ THE OFFICIAL FILM ADAPTATION OGN HC

(W) Soo Lee (A/CA) Soo Lee

2024 marked the 85th anniversary of one of the most beloved films ever to light up the silver screen The Wizard of Oz! To celebrate this momen-tous milestone, Dynamite is teaming with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring a brand-new graphic novel adaptation of the legendary cinematic treasure to a new generation of fans.

Written and illustrated by the wickedly talented SOO LEE (Disney Villains: Maleficent, ThunderCats: Cheetara), this unique adaptation of the classic 1939 film will transport readers over the rainbow to a strange and intrigu-ing new world as they follow the enchanting journey of a young girl named Dorothy and her dog, Toto.

Dorothy thinks she is lost forever when a terrifying tornado crashes through her small Kansas town and whisks her and Toto far away to the magical land of Oz. To find her way home, she must follow the Yellow Brick Road to Emerald City and seek help from its mysterious all-knowing Wizard. Together with her new companions the Tin Woodman, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion Dorothy embarks on an unforget-table adventure, with challenges and discoveries waiting around every corner.

More than just a children's story, The Wizard of Oz: The Official Movie Adaptation is an enduring tale of friendship, bravery, and the search for belonging that continues to captivate readers of all ages and this fall, Dynamite and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products invite everyone to rediscover that golden path of imagination once more! In Shops: Sep 17, 2025 SRP: $22.99

