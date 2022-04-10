Art Adams Longshot, X-Men & New Mutants Early Original Art At Auction

Today's Heritage Signature® Internet Session – Comic Art – No Floor or Phone Bidding (Mail, Fax, Internet, and Heritage Live) has a fair chunk of early work Arthur Adams – or Art Adams as he used to be credited. Including a preliminary sketch for the first cover of Longshot #1, the comic which brought him to prominence at Marvel Comics, as well as his work on New Mutants which shortly followed. This is where it all began, almost forty years ago…

Arthur Adams Longshot #1 Cover Preliminary Original Art (Marvel, 1985). A rare find from the beginning of Arthur Adams career! Just starting at Marvel, Adams was given the chance to work on Longshot by writer Ann Nocenti. The six-issue series took two years to finish, releasing in 1985, and instantly put Adams on the map, cementing his place as an up-and-coming artist. This early drawing is actually very similar to the pose used on the first cover, with Magog by his side. Longshot's look was influenced by singer Limahl, and his unique appearance was perfect for the character. A true piece of Marvel Copper Age history! Graphite over blue pencil on 11" x 14" Bristol board. Slight toning, with light handling wear. Signed at the bottom by Adams at the time of the drawing in 1983 and again in 2001. In Excellent condition.

Arthur Adams and Terry Austin New Mutants Special Edition #1 Story Page 4 Original Art (Marvel, 1985). As the New Mutants spend time on a beautiful island, Storm tries to help Karma deal with the aftermath of her possession by the Shadow King. Adventure awaits our group of mutants as Marvel newcomer Arthur Adams wows fans with his unique and detailed artwork. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed top edge and corners, tape abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Adams in the bottom margin and in Very Good condition.

Arthur Adams and Terry Austin New Mutants Special Edition #1 Story Page 20 Original Art (Marvel, 1985). Even early in his career, Arthur Adams showed why he would eventually be considered a comic book "Legend". Wolfsbane, while in wolf-form, encounters another lycanthrope on Asgard that helps her get out of trouble. The incredibly detailed page was rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed top edge and corners, tape abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging/handling wear. Personalized and signed by Adams in the bottom margin and in Very Good condition.

Arthur Adams and Terry Austin New Mutants Special Edition #1 Story Page 28 Original Art (Marvel, 1985). Arthur Adams was just starting at Marvel when he worked on this New Mutants Special. A sequel to the events of the X-Men / Alpha Flight mini-series, the New Mutants experience unique adventures while on Asgard. This page, showing Mirage finding a winged stallion in trouble, was created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed top edge and corners, tape abrasions on the top and bottom edges, with light smudging, and handling wear. Personalized and signed by Adams in the bottom margin, and in Very Good condition.

Arthur Adams, Mike Mignola, and Al Gordon X-Men Annual #9 Story Page 33 Original Art (Marvel, 1985). As Loki leads a banquet in the Hall of Heroes, Karma tries to break his spell over Magik. Adams' early artwork shines with Asgardian versions of Marvel's main mutants, as well as a surprise appearance of Hägar the Horrible in Panel 2. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed top edge and corners, staining along the top left edge, with light smudging/handling wear. In Very Good condition.