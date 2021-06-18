Ed Piskor's Red Room #3 Gets A TMNT Cover From Jim Rugg

Fantagraphics is revealing variant covers for Ed Piskor's Red Room #3. That Fantagraphics is even publishing anything with variant covers is a bizarre notion, let alone tiered variant covers, forcing retailers to order so many of the standard covers to get the special cover and driving prices of them up on eBay as a result. This from the people who bought you Eightball and Love And Rockets. And then made them tiered variants for Red Room as well. So there's a 1:5 variant cover by Takashi Okazaki, who is best known for writing and illustrating the manga series Afro Samurai.

There's also a 1:15 cover by Jim Rugg. Rugg is Piskor's partner in crime on the YouTube channel Cartoonist Kayfabe. And the variant cover is his homage to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, following his previous Eightball and Love And Rockets creations.

Piskor has his own 1:10 variant.

And then there's Piskor's own generic standard cover, which anyone can get. And will have to if they want the other two.

Now let's see them do the same trick with Noah Van Sciver's books and see if it still works.

RED ROOM #3 CVR A PISKOR

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

MAY211449

(W) Ed Piskor (A) Ed Piskor

Levee Turks was an encryption software prodigy serving a life sentence for creating an online drug empire until the feds proposed a deal: infiltrate red rooms and help the FBI crackdown on these deepest corners of the dark web. But Turks soon finds that prison might be a better fate… Another killer stand-alone issue of the all-new monthly series from the creator of Hip Hop Family Tree and X-Men: Grand Design! As seen on Piskor's YouTube channel sensation, Cartoonist Kayfabe!In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99