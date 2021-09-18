Ed Piskor's Red Room Trigger Warnings From Fantagraphics In December

Ed Piskor's smash hit from Fantagraphics over the last year, Red Room, returns in December as Red Room: Trigger Warnings #1, the first of four issues running into 2022. Here is the visual-less solicitation, as well as everything else new lined up by Fantagraphics for their December 2021 solicits and solicitations.

RED ROOM TRIGGER WARNINGS #1

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT211475

(W) Ed Piskor

The best selling, most talked about series of 2020 kicks off its second four-issue "season" with another self-contained mini-masterpiece of monthly comics storytelling. In this issue, the Decimator presents… The Rat Queens! And unfortunately for them, they are front and center in his most horrific red room broadcast yet! As seen on the YouTube channel sensation, Cartoonist Kayfabe, from the creator of X-Men: Grand Design and Hip Hop Family Tree!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BLUBBER HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT211476

(W) Gilbert Hernandez

Collecting the first five issues of Gilbert Hernandez's comic book series Blubber, an absurdly X-rated showcase for the most surreally transgressive of Hernandez's short stories. Weirdos (Blubberoo, Mr. Elvis, John Dick, the Mentor), creatures (the Mau Guag, Doogs, and Orlats…), and anthropomorphs (the Cloarks, the Kekeppy) visit places where most comics fear to go. Blubber veers between an absurdist satire of porn (and occasionally nature documentaries) as well as a defiant provocation to those unable to appreciate the difference between cartooning and obscenity. As R. Crumb said, "It's only lines on paper, folks!" It is also a howlingly funny book, filled with a rogues gallery of colorful comic book monsters (the Pollum, the Junipero Molestat, the mythical Forest Nimmy) and characters (T.A.C. Man, Mr. Hippy, Padre Puto, the Snowman, Baron Mungo, Red Tempest) that echoes the sheer visual imagination of Jack Kirby.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 19.99

AFTERNOON AT MCBURGERS HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT211477

(W) Ana Galvan

The "Once Party" menu, for ages 11 and up, can only be ordered once (of course). But there's a catch: not everyone who does gets the special prize. Those who do, go to a room where they can view five minutes of one of three moments in their future. Galvañ manages to create a vivid world that is both a recognizable and alien depiction of adolescence. There are mean girls, and fast food, and BFFs with crappy older brothers, as well as familiar hints of 1990s design and fashion. Yet, it's also rife with futuristic flourishes like little robotic eggs that walk and talk, like anthropomorphic Alexas.

At its heart, however, Afternoon at McBurger's is a timeless story about friendship and innocence and the discoveries of adolescence (both good and bad), with layers to be revealed only through multiple readings. And Galvañ's visual style, anchored by a mastery of pastel and primary colors, will make you want to do so immediately.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 16.99

BETA TESTING THE ONGOING APOCALYPSE HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT211479

(W) Tom Kaczynski

This groundbreaking collection, originally published in an Eisner-nominated, smaller edition a decade ago, has only proven more prescient and resonant to our contemporary times than ever. For this new edition, Kaczynski created the original stories "Billion Dollar Budget" and "Rediscovery of the Real" and annotations. There's also a new foreword by science fiction writer Christopher Brown (Tropic of Kansas) and an entirely new cover design. Tom Kaczynski's graphic short stories trace a complex space-time trajectory from the smallest corporate cubicle out to farthest fathoms of the multiverse. Occult economics, metaphysical traffic jams, Marxist zombies on Mars, secret architectural societies, designer ghosts from the future, and demographics demons are just a few elements of a new untested future eschatology.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 24.99

SQUEAK THE MOUSE HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT211480

(W) Massimo Mattioli

An outrageously cruel cat versus a wily mouse: a rivalry as old as time, popularized by the beloved Tom and Jerry cartoons of the '40s and '50s. In the hands of renowned Italian cartoonist Massimo Mattioli, however, this classic premise is infused with a whole new perverse and anarchic energy. Laying full-on slasher horror onto wacky cartoon violence, Mattioli's characters embark on a sadistic bloodthirsty rampage, leaving a trail of mangled corpses and pools of blood in their wake. And the comic's gratuitous bloodshed is not to be overshadowed by its crude humor and over-the-top sexcapades. In sum, a tour de force of unrelenting transgression, rendered in clean line art and dazzling pastel colors.

Conceived in the early '80s, Squeak the Mouse was originally serialized in the Italian underground comics magazine Frigidaire to much acclaim. This silent comic series gained notoriety in the US when customs agents seized a shipment of Mattioli's books; deemed pornographic, the work was subsequently made the subject of an obscenity trial (which was won by the publisher). Best known today as the precursor to the Itchy and Scratchy characters in The Simpsons, this cult classic comic series is finally coming back into print in a gorgeous and affordable hardcover.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 19.99

OTHER LIVES TP

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT211481

(W) Peter Bagge

Other Lives follows three former college classmates: a self-loathing journalist whose family secret is the least of his problems; his girlfriend, whose obsession with getting married borders on Bridezilla status; a conspiracy theorist who may or may not work for the Homeland Security but definitely lives with his mother; and a divorced, unemployed gaming addict who lives in his car. While it's their past that unites them, it's their fabricated online identities – some more dangerous than others – that lead to their "real" lives colliding years later.

Originally published in 2010 by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint, Other Lives is Bagge's first post-Hate original graphic novel and has been out of print for several years. Fantagraphics is proud to publish this new edition, at a time when Bagge's oeuvre is enjoying renewed interest following the release of The Complete Hate in late 2020.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 17.99

CRASHPAD

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT211482

(W) Gary Panter

Crashpad is Gary Panter's psychedelic ode to the underground comics that inspired him: creators such as Zap's R. Crumb, Victor Moscoso, and Robert Williams, presented as a standard black-and-white (with color covers) underground comic book. Every new

work by the legendary Panter is an event, and Crashpad is an exhilarating contribution to the tradition of underground comix.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GEORGE HERRIMAN LIBRARY HC KRAZY & IGNATZ 1922-1924

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT211483

(W) George Herriman

One of the most renowned and celebrated comic strips in the art form's history waywardly treks on through the 1920s, with all its madcap animal inhabitants in tow, in this gorgeous, archival hardcover collection. In this volume: precarious coconuts, incarcerated elephants, and witty weather patterns. Krazy Kat themself take a swing at singing, astronomy, and starring in … their own comic strip! It also features essays by Herriman scholars, plus ten rare full-color experimental strips by Herriman.

This Eisner Award-nominated series, featuring all the Krazy Kat Sunday strips' eternally beguiling love triangle, luminous language, and grand desert décor, makes it plain to Herriman fans and newcomers alike why historians, scholars, and cartoonists consider this the best comic strip ever created.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 49.99

PRINCE VALIANT HC VOL 24 1983-1984

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT211486

(W) Hal Foster, Cullen Murphy, John Cullen Murphy

In Volume 24 (1983-1984), Val plays a game of life-or-death using people as chess pieces, Merlin gives Val a magic ring and Val joins a hunt for a cattle-killing man-beast. Plus, Mordred launches an attack on the defenseless kingdom and Arn's love for Maeve takes a turn toward heartbreak when the identity of her father is revealed. Hal Foster's Prince Valiant is the most illustrious heroic saga ever written and is presented here in full, glorious, restored color.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 34.99