Eddie Campbell's Bacchus Gets A Bump On eBay Over IDW TV Deal

Eddie Campbell's Bacchus is one of six series that IDW is developing for television. Currently published by Top Shelf Comics, the series about the modern day incarnation of the god of wine and debauchery, shuffling from pub to wine bar as the world plays out around him, reminiscing about what once was.

Bacchus first appeared in the comic book series Deadface in 1987, published by British small press publisher Harrier Comics, which spun off into a two-issue series, Bacchus. After Harrier Comics folded, Eddie Campbell sold Bacchus stories to a number of comic book publishers. Bacchus appeared mostly in Dark Horse comics' anthology series Dark Horse Presents who also republished the Deadface issues, and British publishers, Trident Comics in their Trident anthology series, and from Atomeka in A1 as well as his own self-published A4-size comics. But Dark Horse published more of them and collected others that appeared elsewhere, as well as publishing new Bacchus series.

In the nineties, Eddie Campbell decided to self-publish his own comic in the American style format inspired by Dave Sim, Eddie Campbell's Bacchus, running for fifty issues. The series as a whole was revised and reformatted for a series of graphic novels from Top Shelf.

It was announced yesterday that Bacchus was to be developed as a TV series from IDW, and will be written and executive produced by Will Davies. And on the back of this news, Deadface #1 from Harrier, which last sold a copy on eBay back in September as part of a job lot, has suddenly become a minor hot property on eBay, with copies selling for up to $15, and all back issues wiped out from eBay.

None of the other series have received similar attention, though Satellite Falling has seen a few extra sales at cover price on eBay.

Dragon Puncher & Spoony based on the Top Shelf book by James Kochalka , will be showrun and executive produced by Holly Huckins

, will be showrun and executive produced by Holly Huckins Korgi, based on the book series by Christian Slade , has Aury Wallington as showrunner.

, has as showrunner. Lodger, based on David and Maria Lapham 's graphic novel, has Max and Adam Reid as showrunners and Patricia Riggen as director

and 's graphic novel, has and as showrunners and as director Relic of the Dragon, based on the graphic novel by Adrian Benatar and Miguel Ángel García , will be showrun by Bryan Q. Miller.

and , will be showrun by Satellite Falling, based on the comic books by Steve Horton and Stephen Thompson, will have Will Pascoe as showrunner and Jude Weng as director and both serve as executive producers.