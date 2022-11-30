Bacchus, Satellite Falling, 4 More IDW Titles in TV Series Development

If you're comic & graphic novel publisher IDW, announcing that six of your titles are being developed into television projects would be impressive news in and of itself. What elevates the news a few more levels is the fact that Bacchus, Dragon Puncher & Spoony, Korgi, Lodger, Relic of the Dragon, and Satellite Falling each already have showrunners attached. "It's a dream to get to work on so many great properties with so many amazing talents," said IDW executive vice president Paul Davidson in Variety's exclusive reporting. "This group of writers, directors, and showrunners represent some of the best, and IDW is pleased to be working with them." Now, here's a look at what was released on each of the six projects:

"Bacchus": Based on Eddie Campbell's graphic novel published by IDW's Top Shelf Productions, the drama series finds the gods in the present as if they had never left. Will Davies (Man Vs. Bee, How to Train Your Dragon) and Chloe Moss (Switch, Hollyoaks) will write & executive produce.IDW Vice-President of Live Action, Jonny Gutman, and Director of Live Action, Julie Winograd, will develop the series.

"Dragon Puncher & Spoony": Based on the Top Shelf book by James Kochalka, the comedy adventure series chronicles the exploits of Dragon Puncher, a cute but ruthless kitty who dons a heroic armored battle suit as he punches out evil dragons together with sidekick Spoony, a fuzzy little friend armed with a wooden spoon. Holly Huckins (Recess, Angela Anaconda, Sheriff Callie) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

"Korgi": Based on the book series by Christian Slade, the series would be set in a fantasy world filled with creatures both adorable and abominable, "Korgi" is a coming-of-age tale about the friendship between a young fairy and her magical puppy as they uncover the secret history of their homeland and face evil monsters threatening their idyllic community. Aury Wallington (Veronica Mars, Heroes, Gravity Falls) will serve as the showrunner.

"Lodger": Based on David Lapham and Maria Lapham's graphic novel, the psychological thriller follows the twisted love story of a young woman bent on revenge against a serial killer who she blames for the murder of her mother and incarceration of her father. Max Reid and Adam Reid (Gil's All Fright Diner, Aeon Flux, Sneaky Pete) will serve as showrunners & Patricia Riggen will direct. Max Reid & Adam Reid, and Riggen will executive produce with Matt Solo, Lydia Antonini, and IDW Entertainment, with Gutman and Winograd overseeing for IDW.

"Relic of the Dragon": Based on the graphic novel by Adrian Benatar and Miguel Ángel García, the fantasy adventure series follows Uric, an ordinary man hunting for a relic of enormous power. The most dangerous undertaking of his life, the choices Uric makes along the way will change his life forever — along with the fate of his entire nation. Bryan Q. Miller (Shadowhunters, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) will serve as showrunner.

"Satellite Falling": Based on the comic books by Steve Horton and Stephen Thompson, Satellite Falling is set in a seedy future of radical technology, sentient aliens & the horrors of xenophobia. As a corrupt Earth maintains a human-only planet, incredible creatures from across the galaxy are forced to gather on Satellite, a city-sized space station near our planetary system. Lilly, the lone human on Satellite, makes her way as a cabbie by day and a bounty hunter by night. But as tensions between aliens and humans reach their breaking point, Lilly's world begins to fall apart as the dark secrets of her past come back to haunt her. Will Pascoe (Orphan Black, Absentia) will serve as showrunner, with Jude Weng (Finding 'Ohana, Only Murders in the Building) directing (and both serving as executive producers).