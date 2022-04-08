Elektra #100 Preview: Mayor Fisk Takes on Climate Change

The effects of climate change are felt in this preview of Elektra #100 as a tornado threatens New York City. Unfortunately, it turns out climate change was a myth all along because it's just Elektra and Typhoid Mary having a fight. Check out the preview below.

Elektra #100

by Ann Nocenti & Siddharta Kotian & Marvel Various & Dan Panosian, cover by UNASSIGNED

Elektra has been many things – a pawn, a pariah, and even a provocateur. But through it all, she has been one thing above all others: the most dangerous human being in the Marvel Universe! Everything that has happened in her long and storied life has been leading to this: the 100th issue bearing her name, and the starting point of what is to come!

On sale Apr 13, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620283600111

| Rated T+

$4.99

