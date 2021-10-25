Emo Girl #1 in Blacktooth Comics' January 2022 Solicitations

Julian Lawler III (Trouble Point, Prophet of Dreams), Martin Montiel and Nei Ruffino are launching a new comic book series, Emo Girl, from new publisher Blacktooth Comics.

EMO GIRL #1

BLACKTOOTH COMICS

NOV211235

(W) Julian Lawler III (A / CA) Martin Montiel

Emo Girl is a Noir-ish tale with an angry, moody, bipolar, with a take no prisoners attitude, troubled teenager at the center of its universe. Emo Girl, aka Jemini Moon, is in state custody. Her father is in jail, accused of hunting down and killing a homeless man. The pair claim it was not a homeless man, but in fact, a vampire. Turns out the self-professed vampire hunters have been doing it for years. No one knows who the father/daughter duo truly are or where the pair come from. The state shrink is asking her to claim coercion and she could escape the justice system fairly unscathed. But she refuses and sticks to her story. As Emo Girl goes on the hunt, can she survive high school? In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: 3.99

Preview copies have been sold at recent comic book conventions, and Lawler is selling copies of the previews edition online for $10 plus shipping to help cover the cost of the print run for the first issue. He writes;

Emo Girl is a horror book with an original take on the vampire genre. Issue 1 is penciled by Martin Möntiel Möntiel(Top Cow Comics, Lady Mechanika) and colors by Nei Ruffino (Supergirl, Green Lantern). It will hit shelves on Jan 26th. I have a few preview books if anyone is interested. I'm selling copies ($10 a piece) to raise money for the actual printing of issue 1. Your support would be appreciated.

