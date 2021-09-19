End After End & We Ride Titans from Vault in December 2021 Solicits

David Andry, Tim Daniel, and Sunando C are launching a new comic book, as part of Vault's December 2021 solicits and solicitations. End After End #1, about a man who keeps on dying. And would really rather this all just stop, rather than be part of a theological war. They are also launching We Ride Titans #1 by Tres Dean and Sebastian Piriz about families riding kaiju…

END AFTER END #1 CVR A SUNANDO

(W) David Andry, Tim Daniel (A / CA) Sunando C

Life is nothing if not a series of endings.

School. Jobs. Friendships. Love.

Until THE end.

Walter Willem's end was fast and unexpected. His was an unremarkable life. So, how is it that his story continues as cannon fodder in an endless war waged against an insatiable darkness hellbent on consuming all of existence?

And is Walter right in believing he's arrived in the midst of this titanic battle as the one destined to finally end it?

That's the tale of the End After End.

WE RIDE TITANS #1 CVR A PIRIZ

(W) Tres Dean (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Kaiju hit hard. Family hits harder.

Trying to keep your family from imploding is a tall order. Kit Hobbs is about to find out it's an even taller order when that family has been piloting the Titan that protects New Hyperion from kaiju for generations. Between a spiraling brother, a powder keg of a father, and a whole bunch of twenty-story monsters, she's got her work cut out for her.

FOX AND HARE #2 CVR A LEE

(W) Jon Tsuei (A) Stacey Lee (CA) Stacy Lee

With their differences behind them, the Fox, the Hare, and Aurora set out to crack the encrypted data they stole from Synastry Designs, but a new threat arrives in Mazu Bay. Prime Minister Moorhouse unveils the Knights of Mazu, his new private army. The local mercenaries are nervous and raring for a fight. The Knights of Mazu are armed to the teeth and moving in. Can the Fox and the Hare diffuse this powder keg or will it bring them all down?

LUNAR ROOM #2 CVR A SPOSITO

(W) Danny Lore (A / CA) Giorgia Sposito

What is the Lunar Room, and how can it give Sin her werewolf-side back?

Zero has put a tempting offer on Sin's plate, one that might give her back everything she's lost. But it is also going to put Sin and Zero in the middle of a lot of powerful, greedy people.

ALSO: meet the newest addition to Gloria's criminal empire, as Angie shows them the ropes…because the list of DON'Ts in Solar City is a mile long.

RADIO APOCALYPSE #3 CVR A RK

(W) Ram V. (A / CA) Anand Rk

Bakers Town runs low on food and fuel, as the shadows of the wasteland creep in, and the soundtrack to the end of the world plays on.

RUSH #3 CVR A GOODEN

(W) Si Spurrier (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

CHAPTER 3: THE TRAP

1899: Everyone keeps telling NETTIE BRIDGER that the frozen West is no place for a respectable lady. Lucky for her, she's neither. She's seen with her own eyes the impossible devils haunting the forests around BROKEHOOF, but the terror has only hardened her resolve.

She WILL find her missing son, whatever the cost. But avarice and starvation make desperate men deadlier than monsters, and the wealth of this hungry land may prove just as illusory as Nettie's fading hope.

DEADBOX #4 CVR A TIESMA

(W) Mark Russell (A / CA) Ben Tiesma

In the aftermath of the Loose Meat Massacre, Sheriff Brown suddenly becomes a celebrity. But are the fame and power that come with the luck of fate worth the lie they're built on?

HUMAN REMAINS #4 CVR A CANTIRINO

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

Nightmare deaths, constant fear, and twisted emotions.

When top virologist Dr. Naresh Sharma gets an unexpected request from General Sullivan to help him catch one of the monsters who killed her beloved son, she might just find a way to avenge her boy and stop herself from crumbling with grief. But how do you catch a monster who appears out of nowhere and just as quickly vanishes? Meanwhile, we discover what really scares General Sullivan – and it isn't a monster.

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #5 CVR A LEIZ

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Leila Leiz

As the Wilding continues to change the world, enemies close in on Olivia and Conner. Given sanctuary by believers who hang on her every word, Olivia gets a glimpse of what humanity is truly becoming. Her fans, though, might prove every bit as dangerous as the people who want her dead.

BLUE FLAME #6 CVR A GORHAM

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Adam Gorham

Sam Brausam is hitting rock bottom. He thought he could trust the journalist he's been dating with his biggest secret – that he's fighting for the fate of humanity in a cosmic trial – but she seems intent on exposing him as a fraud in dire need of help. On Exilos, the Blue Flame brings forth his Night Brigade companions as virtuous examples of humanity's best, but the prosecutor is ready to share some darker truths about them.

WITCHBLOOD #9 CVR A STERLE

(W) Matthew Erman (A / CA) Lisa Sterle

The showdown is here, and the first arc is nearly wrapped. Don't miss the world shattering chapter where everything collides… in Witchblood Chapter Nine: Paint it Black!

