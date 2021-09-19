End After End & We Ride Titans from Vault in December 2021 Solicits
David Andry, Tim Daniel, and Sunando C are launching a new comic book, as part of Vault's December 2021 solicits and solicitations. End After End #1, about a man who keeps on dying. And would really rather this all just stop, rather than be part of a theological war. They are also launching We Ride Titans #1 by Tres Dean and Sebastian Piriz about families riding kaiju…
END AFTER END #1 CVR A SUNANDO
VAULT COMICS
OCT211847
OCT211848 – END AFTER END #1 CVR B – 3.99
(W) David Andry, Tim Daniel (A / CA) Sunando C
Life is nothing if not a series of endings.
School. Jobs. Friendships. Love.
Until THE end.
Walter Willem's end was fast and unexpected. His was an unremarkable life. So, how is it that his story continues as cannon fodder in an endless war waged against an insatiable darkness hellbent on consuming all of existence?
And is Walter right in believing he's arrived in the midst of this titanic battle as the one destined to finally end it?
That's the tale of the End After End.
In Shops: Dec 29, 2021
SRP: 3.99
WE RIDE TITANS #1 CVR A PIRIZ
VAULT COMICS
OCT211849
OCT211850 – WE RIDE TITANS #1 CVR B HIXSON – 3.99
(W) Tres Dean (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz
Kaiju hit hard. Family hits harder.
Trying to keep your family from imploding is a tall order. Kit Hobbs is about to find out it's an even taller order when that family has been piloting the Titan that protects New Hyperion from kaiju for generations. Between a spiraling brother, a powder keg of a father, and a whole bunch of twenty-story monsters, she's got her work cut out for her.
In Shops: Dec 15, 2021
SRP: 3.99
FOX AND HARE #2 CVR A LEE
VAULT COMICS
OCT211851
OCT211852 – FOX AND HARE #2 CVR B YOSHITANI – 3.99
(W) Jon Tsuei (A) Stacey Lee (CA) Stacy Lee
With their differences behind them, the Fox, the Hare, and Aurora set out to crack the encrypted data they stole from Synastry Designs, but a new threat arrives in Mazu Bay. Prime Minister Moorhouse unveils the Knights of Mazu, his new private army. The local mercenaries are nervous and raring for a fight. The Knights of Mazu are armed to the teeth and moving in. Can the Fox and the Hare diffuse this powder keg or will it bring them all down?
In Shops: Dec 01, 2021
SRP: 3.99
LUNAR ROOM #2 CVR A SPOSITO
VAULT COMICS
OCT211853
OCT211854 – LUNAR ROOM #2 CVR B HOWELL – 3.99
(W) Danny Lore (A / CA) Giorgia Sposito
What is the Lunar Room, and how can it give Sin her werewolf-side back?
Zero has put a tempting offer on Sin's plate, one that might give her back everything she's lost. But it is also going to put Sin and Zero in the middle of a lot of powerful, greedy people.
ALSO: meet the newest addition to Gloria's criminal empire, as Angie shows them the ropes…because the list of DON'Ts in Solar City is a mile long.
In Shops: Dec 29, 2021
SRP: 3.99
RADIO APOCALYPSE #3 CVR A RK
VAULT COMICS
OCT211855
OCT211856 – RADIO APOCALYPSE #3 CVR B SIMMONDS – 3.99
(W) Ram V. (A / CA) Anand Rk
Bakers Town runs low on food and fuel, as the shadows of the wasteland creep in, and the soundtrack to the end of the world plays on.
In Shops: Dec 29, 2021
SRP: 3.99
RUSH #3 CVR A GOODEN
VAULT COMICS
OCT211857
OCT211858 – RUSH #3 CVR B SIMMONDS – 3.99
(W) Si Spurrier (A / CA) Nathan Gooden
CHAPTER 3: THE TRAP
1899: Everyone keeps telling NETTIE BRIDGER that the frozen West is no place for a respectable lady. Lucky for her, she's neither. She's seen with her own eyes the impossible devils haunting the forests around BROKEHOOF, but the terror has only hardened her resolve.
She WILL find her missing son, whatever the cost. But avarice and starvation make desperate men deadlier than monsters, and the wealth of this hungry land may prove just as illusory as Nettie's fading hope.
In Shops: Dec 08, 2021
SRP: 3.99
DEADBOX #4 CVR A TIESMA
VAULT COMICS
OCT211859
OCT211860 – DEADBOX #4 CVR B HOWELL – 3.99
(W) Mark Russell (A / CA) Ben Tiesma
In the aftermath of the Loose Meat Massacre, Sheriff Brown suddenly becomes a celebrity. But are the fame and power that come with the luck of fate worth the lie they're built on?
In Shops: Dec 15, 2021
SRP: 3.99
HUMAN REMAINS #4 CVR A CANTIRINO
VAULT COMICS
OCT211861
OCT211862 – HUMAN REMAINS #4 CVR B HIXSON – 3.99
(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Sally Cantirino
Nightmare deaths, constant fear, and twisted emotions.
When top virologist Dr. Naresh Sharma gets an unexpected request from General Sullivan to help him catch one of the monsters who killed her beloved son, she might just find a way to avenge her boy and stop herself from crumbling with grief. But how do you catch a monster who appears out of nowhere and just as quickly vanishes? Meanwhile, we discover what really scares General Sullivan – and it isn't a monster.
In Shops: Dec 15, 2021
SRP: 3.99
LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #5 CVR A LEIZ
VAULT COMICS
OCT211863
OCT211864 – LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #5 CVR B HICKMAN – 3.99
(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Leila Leiz
As the Wilding continues to change the world, enemies close in on Olivia and Conner. Given sanctuary by believers who hang on her every word, Olivia gets a glimpse of what humanity is truly becoming. Her fans, though, might prove every bit as dangerous as the people who want her dead.
In Shops: Dec 15, 2021
SRP: 3.99
BLUE FLAME #6 CVR A GORHAM
VAULT COMICS
OCT211865
OCT211866 – BLUE FLAME #6 CVR B YOSHITANI – 3.99
(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Adam Gorham
Sam Brausam is hitting rock bottom. He thought he could trust the journalist he's been dating with his biggest secret – that he's fighting for the fate of humanity in a cosmic trial – but she seems intent on exposing him as a fraud in dire need of help. On Exilos, the Blue Flame brings forth his Night Brigade companions as virtuous examples of humanity's best, but the prosecutor is ready to share some darker truths about them.
In Shops: Dec 01, 2021
SRP: 3.99
WITCHBLOOD #9 CVR A STERLE
VAULT COMICS
OCT211867
OCT211868 – WITCHBLOOD #9 CVR B STERLE – 3.99
OCT211869 – WITCHBLOOD #9 CVR C YOSHITANI – 3.99
(W) Matthew Erman (A / CA) Lisa Sterle
The showdown is here, and the first arc is nearly wrapped. Don't miss the world shattering chapter where everything collides… in Witchblood Chapter Nine: Paint it Black!
In Shops: Dec 08, 2021
SRP: 3.99