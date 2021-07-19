Enter the Alpha Xenomorph in This Preview of Alien #5

In this preview of Alien #5, Cruz catches a glimpse of the Alpha xenomorph, which begs the question: are there also beta xenomorphs? What about Xenomorph cucks? If there are alpha and beta xenomorphs, it only makes sense that there are xenomorph cucks, right? It's just science. Very sexy science. What other surprises await readers in Alien #5? Find out when the comic hits stores on Wednesday, and check out the preview below.
ALIEN #5
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210569
MAY210571 – GIANGIORDANO VAR – $3.99
MAY210572 – LARROCA VAR – $3.99
(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Inhyuk Lee
ENTER THE ALPHA!
• The creature that almost killed Cruz is back to finish the job.
• Everything Cruz has dedicated his life to hangs in the balance.
• And with his son's life on the line, terrible decisions must be made.
Parental Advisory
In Shops: 7/21/2021
SRP: $3.99
