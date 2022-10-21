Eric Nguyen's White Savior In Dark Horse Full January 2023 Solicits

Eric Nguyen's White Savior launches in Dark Horse Comics' January 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as new Dragon Age comics, the latest Matt Kindt Flux House comic Spy Superb and the collection Mister Mammoth, new Stranger Things spinoffs, a reissue of Frank Miller and Geof Darrow's Hard Boiled and Big Guy & Rusty The Boy Robot and the latest volume of Bezerk.

WHITE SAVIOR #1 (OF 4) CVR A

NOV220425

NOV220426 – WHITE SAVIOR #1 (OF 4) CVR B – 3.99

(W) Eric Nguyen (A / CA) Eric Nguyen

An ancient prophecy foretold of an outsider that would save the peaceful village of Inoki from an unstoppable army-a man who would confuse the people at first with his unconventional ways, but lead them to the light. Nathan Garin, Captain in the United States Army, known for his viciousness in battle on the American frontier, could be that man . . . if he weren't such an awful, drunken idiot. Now it's up to Japanese-American teacher Todd Parker to warn the good people of Inoki of Garin's true nature before he causes the very death and destruction they are counting on him to avert!

o By Eric Nguyen, artist on Old Man Logan and Strange Girl.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023 SRP: 3.99

DRAGON AGE MISSING #1 (OF 4)

NOV220421

(W) George Mann (A) Kieron McKeown (CA) Matthew Taylor

A new story leading directly into BioWare's upcoming game Dragon Age: Dreadwolf!

Varric Tethras and Lace Harding descend into the abandoned Deep Roads beneath Marnas Pell in pursuit of a former friend. But the corruption of the blight has infected the walls, and the threat of darkspawn looms heavy in the air . . .

o Dive deeper into BioWare's award winning series!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPY SUPERB #1 (OF 3) CVR A KINDT

NOV220405

NOV220406 – SPY SUPERB #1 (OF 3) CVR B SIMMONDS – 7.99

NOV220407 – SPY SUPERB #1 (OF 3) CVR C LOTAY – 7.99

NOV220408 – SPY SUPERB #1 (OF 3) CVR D 25 COPY WARD VIRGIN VAR – 7.99

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Matt Kindt

From New York Times bestselling and Harvey award-winning graphic novelist Matt Kindt comes the latest Flux House humorous espionage adventure. It's John Wick meets Wes Anderson in this mystery-thriller about a secret organization that's developed the perfect spy. Who is the perfect spy? A spy who doesn't even realize they are a spy. AKA the "useful idiot." This particular useful idiot is named Jay. Jay is sent on missions without even realizing he's on a mission. Until he picks up the wrong phone with the wrong secret intel and now Russian hit-squads and elite assassins are after him. But Jay believes he was a sleeper agent-and really is the "spy superb". His complete obliviousness and lack of survival skills may be the only thing that saves him in this globe-trotting espionage tale . . . where nothing is what it seems . . . but also . . . kind of actually is what it seems.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023 SRP: 7.99

MISTER MAMMOTH HC

NOV220412

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Denis Pendanx

Mr. Mammoth is the world's greatest detective and the kind of person you don't forget. Being a seven-foot-tall pacifist who's covered head to toe with an impressive collection of horrific scars makes quite the impression. But he might be losing his edge. He can't seem to solve his latest case and he's distracted with a strange obsession with a soap opera actress who doesn't even know he exists. His new case holds clues that might finally unlock the secret of his traumatic childhood. The question is: is he solving a crime-or planning one? Mr. Mammoth is the first-ever original graphic novel from Matt Kindt's all-new imprint, Flux House, which features crime, science fiction, and humor stories, all told in startling and untraditional ways. For Mr. Mammoth, Kindt is joined by internationally acclaimed artist Jean Denis Pendanx, who's making his U.S. debut! Collects the original noir graphic novel Mister Mammoth for the first time. In Shops: Mar 29, 2023 SRP: 29.99

STRANGER THINGS MANY GHOSTS OF DR BRENNER #1 (OF 4) CVR A AS

NOV220413

NOV220414 – STRANGER THINGS MANY GHOSTS OF DR BRENNER #1 (OF 4) CVR B LA – 3.99

NOV220415 – STRANGER THINGS MANY GHOSTS OF DR BRENNER #1 (OF 4) CVR C GA – 3.99

NOV220416 – STRANGER THINGS MANY GHOSTS OF DR BRENNER #1 (OF 4) CVR D WA – 3.99

(W) Brenden Fletcher (A) Mack Chater (CA) Marc Aspinall

The year is 1968. Dr. Martin Brenner, a disgraced American scientist, returns to the abandoned lab where himself and his colleagues collected research for top-secret government projects. But Brenner's unfinished business in his old lab isn't the only thing haunting him . . . a ghostly face from his past seems to be following his every step.

From writer Brenden Fletcher comes a story from the past of the sinister Dr. Brenner from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BIG GUY & RUSTY BOY ROBOT TP (2ND ED)

NOV220427

(W) Frank Miller, Geof Darrow (A / CA) Geof Darrow

Front and center, America! Here comes action! Here comes adventure! Here comes The Big Guy and Rusty the Boy Robot-a roller-coaster ride through the minds of Geof Darrow and Frank Miller, the tag team that set you reeling with their hard-hitting series, Hard Boiled! Everything you remember about being thirty-eight-years-old and watching monster movies is right here, but with all the magnified detail that you always wanted to see.

o Includes the DHP special!

Featuring a brand-new cover by Geof Darrow and Dave Stewart!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99

HARD BOILED TP (2ND ED)

NOV220428

(W) Frank Miller, Geof Darrow (A / CA) Geof Darrow

Eisner Award Winner!

Carl Seltz is a suburban insurance investigator, a loving husband, and a devoted father. Nixon is a berserk, homicidal tax collector racking up mind-boggling body counts in a diseased urban slaughterhouse. Unit Four is the ultimate robot killing machine–and the last hope of the future's enslaved mechanical servants. And theyre all the same psychotic entity.

Featuring a brand-new cover by Geof Darrow and Dave Stewart!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 19.99

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #5 (OF 12) CVR A FACCINI

NOV220429

NOV220430 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #5 (OF 12) CVR B NORD – 3.99

(W) Amanda Deibert (A / CA) Riccardo Facinni

From the darkest days of the Clone Wars, comes a tale of evil and intrigue.

Dispatched by the nefarious Count Dooku, the Sith assassin Asajj Ventress stalks her prey from the Outer Rim all the way to the tranquil world of Naboo. But just what is her target? And can even the Jedi stand in her way?

Take a walk on the Dark Side, in Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #5!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES TP VOL 01

NOV220431

(W) Cecil Castellucci, Amanda Deibert, Michael Moreci (A) Lucas Marangon, Megan Huang, French Carlomagno, Riccardo Facinni (CA) Cary Nord

Dark Horse returns to Star Wars with new tales of adventure! This anthology series brings readers new tales of adventure from across the length and breadth of the Star Wars galaxy. From the hallowed days of the High Republic to the Resistance's desperate struggle against the First Order, some of comics most exciting creators have come together to bring you a brand-new side of a galaxy far, far away.

o Collects issues #1-#4 of the series.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 19.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #3 (OF 8)

NOV220432

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Tony Bruno (CA) Harvey Monticillo

Hidden aboard the Dank Graks ship, Sav, Maz Kanata, and her crew pause to plot their next move, while the villainous Arkik makes preparations to acquire a devastating new weapon. When the deal gets explosive, Sav must make an important decision: save her new friends, or save her own skin!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ONES #3 (OF 4) CVR A EDGAR

NOV220436

NOV220437 – ONES #3 (OF 4) CVR B OEMING & FILARDI – 4.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Jacob Edgar

Now that it's dawned on the Ones that they are not "the One" resentment starts to overtake our merry band of chosen ones and most of them decide to go where the money is. This is not what the prophecy foretold. Very frustrating. Find out what happens next when the chosen ones basically tell us to all go EFF ourselves.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

POWERS TP VOL 03

NOV220438

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

Homicide Detectives Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim investigate superpower murders. The U.S. government has put a ban on all powers. Naturally, all the super-villains decide this is a good time to go absolutely NUTS!

With all superheroes declared illegal by the world governments, a bloody powers crime wave has hit the city and hard. A hero has returned, but is it enough to keep the city safe from the crossfire as the city's most powerful villains gun for each other in a massive turf war. How far will Detective Deena Pilgrim go to prove she still has what it takes?

From the award-winning team of Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming comes this classic series in volume three collecting Powers (Series 1) #25-#37 with a brand-new cover by Michael Avon Oeming!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 29.99

BLAB TP VOL 01

NOV220439

(W) Monte Beauchamp, Noah Van Sciver, Jeffrey Steele, Giselle Potter (A) Noah Van Sciver, Noah Van Sciver, Jeffrey Steele, Giselle Potter, Greg Clarke (A / CA) Ryan Heshka

BLAB!-the Harvey Award-winning anthology of cutting-edge comics, art, and culture-has returned to its comics roots with a stellar lineup of contributors. Noah Van Sciver depicts the tragic demise of Crime Does Not Pay editor Robert Wood. Ryan Heshka recounts the rise and fall of Superman creators Siegel and Shuster. Sasha Velour portrays the making of film director F.W. Murnau's Nosferatu. Children's book illustrator Giselle Potter examines Peter Rabbit author Beatrix Potter's passion as a naturalist. Illustrated articles include the history of the gorilla and a report on UFOs. All this and much more in Comics and Stories That Will Make You BLAB!

o BLAB! is an eclectic mix of fiction and nonfiction presented in a variety of forms-comics, picture books, and illustrated essays-with a special emphasis on style and tone.

o Harvey Award winner for Best Anthology.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 24.99

SNOW ANGELS LIBRARY ED HC

NOV220440

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Jock

Two of the most acclaimed comics creators of their generation-writer Jeff Lemire and artist Jock-together for Eisner Award-winning science fiction saga set in a brutal world like no other.

Milli and Mae don't really know how their people came to live here. No one does, not even their wise and gentle Father. On Milliken's twelfth birthday, their father takes the two girls on an overnight skate down the trench-a coming-of-age ritual to teach them how to fish the frozen river, how to hunt the wild Trenchdogs that wander its frigid banks, and how to give proper thanks to their frozen Gods-The Colden Ones. It's the trip of a lifetime until the girls push beyond the borders of their humble land and awaken the Trench's deadly defender . . . The Snowman! What follows next is an action-packed story of survival, loss and redemption.

Collects Snow Angels TPB volume 1 and volume 2 in a deluxe, oversized hardcover edition.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 49.99

ASK FOR MERCY TP VOL 01

NOV220441

(W) Richard Starkings (A / CA) Abigail Jill Harding

An action-packed and artistically stunning dark fantasy story from Elephantmen creator, Richard Starkings and breakout talent, Abigail Jill Harding. Ask for Mercy is a World War II fantasy horror story in the tradition of John Carpenter's The Thing and Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.

Mercy is snatched from her own place and time to join a team of monster hunters who are actually monsters themselves, and together they have to take on a pantheon of hideous creatures summoned to our world by Nazi evil!

Collects Ask for Mercy volume 1 and volume 2.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 29.99

WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER OMNIBUS TP VOL 01

NOV220449

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Tonci Zonjic, Tyler Crook (CA) Dean Ormston

An expanded look at the world of Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer universe, with two complete series drawn by David Rub n and Max Fiumara.

Sherlock Frankenstein lies at the heart of the mystery of what happened to Black Hammer, Spiral City's greatest hero, and Black Hammer's daughter is determined to uncover his role.

Doctor Andromeda, an aged crime fighter, desperately struggles to reconnect with his estranged son as he takes on personal demons and interstellar battles.

Collects Sherlock Frankenstein & the Legion of Evil and Doctor Andromeda and the Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows in an afforable omnibus format.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 29.99

COLONEL WEIRD AND LITTLE ANDROMEDA HC

NOV220450

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Marguerite Sauvage, Andrea Sorrentino, Yuko Shimizu, Dani, Nick Robles, Shawn Kuruneru, Ariela Kristantina (A / CA) Ray Fawkes

Space-faring adventurer Colonel Weird sets forth on a journey to save his superhero colleagues from their rural purgatory by entering the Para-zone only to find himself paired with the much much younger Doctor Andromeda on a series of fantastical adventures through assorted worlds and dimensions

Featuring a rock-star artist lineup of some of the best creators in comics today: Ariela Kristantina, Ray Fawkes, Andrea Sorrentino, Marguerite Sauvage, Yuko Shimizu, Dani, Tyler Bence, Nick Robles, and written by Tate Brombal (Barbalein, House of Slaughter).

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 29.99

QUICK STOPS #3 (OF 4) CVR A GONYEA

NOV220451

NOV220452 – QUICK STOPS #3 (OF 4) CVR B PFLUEGER – 3.99

(W) Kevin Smith (A) Tango (CA) Mark Gonyea

Spend two separate summers at Bible camp with counselor-in-training Elias, who leaves Mooby's behind for a month to teach the kid campers all about the mysteries of both Jesus and the Transformers! But when Elias expresses his affection for fellow counselor Myra Hodgkiss, the legend of the troll known as PillowPants is born!

Another Askewniverse anecdote rendered in Clerks-style black & white by guest artist TANGO, featuring crazy characters from across all of Kevin Smith's films!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE I #2 (OF 6)

NOV220453

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

Fitz begins to settle into his new life in Buckkeep, though even here among new friends, stares and whispers haunt his every step. But the power growing within him is stirring, and Fitz will learn to have to control the ancient forces of his blood, or face certain destruction!

o The first comics installment of best-selling author Robin Hobbs's Assassin's Apprentice!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KOSHCHEI IN HELL #3 (OF 4)

NOV220454

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Ben Stenbeck

Koshchei uncovers a plan to release a long-hiding evil that seeks power over Hell. An unlikely companion, possibly the last demon in Hell, could be either a friend or a foe.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEAD MALL #3 (OF 4)

NOV220456

(W) Adam Cesare (A / CA) David Stoll

As the survivors try to evade the grasp of the Mall Walkers, reality begins to bend within the mall. Past and present bleed together, unleashing creatures from across the history of Penn Mills. And just as the teens think they may have found a way out, they come face to face with an all too familiar horror.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ITS ONLY TEENAGE WASTELAND #2 (OF 4)

NOV220457

(W) Curt Pires (A / CA) Jacoby Salcedo

It's been ten days since the end of the world. Ten days since the party. Ten days since Javi totally ruined his chances with Henry. There's no power or running water, but Javi and his friends find an oasis with everything they'll need in the hollowed-out corpse of a gas station. Home sweet home. With their base established, it's time to search for their families, survivors. Are they really alone?

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

JOE DEATH & GRAVEN IMAGE TP

NOV220461

(W) Benjamin Schipper (A / CA) Benjamin Schipper

Somewhere between Mignola and A Fistful of Dollars, this tale is an adventurous take on the existential hitman. Set against a dreamy western backdrop populated by witches, spirits, ghouls, and other monsters, Joe Death explores what it means for Death to undo what he does best. More importantly, what is the cost for salvation?

o Written and illustrated by emerging talent, Benjamin Schipper!

o Art style with a pinch of Mike Mignola and Edward Gorey.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 24.99

EC ARCHIVES TALES FROM CRYPT HC VOL 03

NOV220462

(W) Al Feldstein (A) Al Feldstein, Graham Ingels, Joe Orlando, Al Williamson, George Evans (A / CA) Jack Davis

No line of comics is more revered and more controversial than the late, great EC Comics, and no EC title is more associated with the legendary publisher than Tales from the Crypt. Collecting issues #29-#34, this handsome hardcover edition presents more classic tales of horror, murder, and the supernatural written by Al Feldstein and illustrated by Jack Davis, Graham Ingels, Jack Kamen, George Evans, Joe Orlando, and Marie Severin.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 49.99

SURVIVAL STREET TP

NOV220463

(W) Jim Festante, James Asmus (A / CA) Abylay Kussainov

Survival Street is a unrepentant action satire tearing through a dystopia packed with economic and humanistic cautionary tales.

After an unbridled wave of corporations take over America, the country is left completely deregulated and effectively carved up into feudal states where billionaires and businesses make their own laws. Among the wreckage, mass privatization shuts down public broadcasting forcing all the beloved edu-tainers out on the down and dirty streets. One group of them stick together, determined to keep helping kids across the country and do it by becoming an A-Team-esque band of mercenaries fighting for (and educating!) kids in the crumbling, corporate war zone of New Best America.

Collects Survival Street #1-#4.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ELIXIR TP

NOV220464

(W) Frank J. Barbiere, Ricky Mammone (A / CA) Victor Santos

In a fantastic vision of the future, magic has been replaced with technology. Two factions are in conflict within a sprawling metropolis: The Druids hold on to the past, while huge corporations exploit new technologies that threaten to eradicate magic forever. Mara, the daughter of a druid leader, becomes caught up in a dangerous mission to recover the elixir-a mysterious artifact that could restore magic and defeat the corporations once and for all. The only problem is it's in the hands of her old mentor, a dangerous warrior who has mastered magic and the blade, and is driven by a personal vendetta to destroy the elixir at all costs. Pulled between her family and a choice that could shape the future forever, how far will Mara go to recover the elixir for herself . . . and what will she do with it?

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 19.99

PARASOMNIA TP VOL 02 DREAMING GOD

NOV220465

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and Andrea Mutti (Bunny Mask) return with their hit adventure tale of two worlds split between dreams and reality.

As the hunt for his missing son continues, our hero shifts worlds from the nightmarish Lovecraftian dreamscape to a cyberpunk metropolis where a ruthless cult continues to plague him, and reality and fantasy continue to blur.

Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 19.99

RESIDENT ALIEN BOOK OF LOVE #3 (OF 4)

NOV220467

(W) Peter Hogan (A / CA) Steve Parkhouse

As romance blooms in the small town of Patience, reformed smuggler Don finds himself in trouble over an old debt, and curious Nurse Ellen finds her life at risk at her new job. Can Harry help solve the new mysteries and problems that haunt his friends?

o The comic series that inspired the hit SyFy show continues!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GROO GODS AGAINST GROO #2 (OF 4)

NOV220469

(W) Mark Evanier, Sergio Aragones (A / CA) Sergio Aragones

When a Groo-like deity arises in the heavens, scores of both well-known and obscure gods come together to end the havoc and destruction it's causing in their realm. While Earthbound Groo is alternately worshipped and hunted, his Divine Groo alter ego unleashes otherworldly chaos! Plus, another impeccable back cover Rufferto strip!

o Concludes an epic storyline that began in Groo: Fray of the Gods and continues in Groo: Play of the Gods.

o Sergio Aragonés returns to Groo, featuring beautiful hand-lettering by Stan Sakai!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA COLORING BOOK TP

NOV220470

(A) CoupleofKooks, Olivia Samson, Noah Hayes, Amanda Lien, Aviv Or, Kendra Wells, Tony Sharp (A / CA) Cait May

Immerse yourself in some of the best moments from Critical Role's celebrated Vox Machina campaign with a brand-new coloring book!

Vex, Vax, Percy, Grog, Scanlan, Pike, and Keyleth–as well as fan-favorite NPCs–appear in 45 all-new coloring book images. Add your own spin to your favorite adventuring party as you color these specially selected scenes, drawn by a selection of fan-favorite artists!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 19.99

KINGS OF NOWHERE TP VOL 02

NOV220471

(W) Soroush Barazesh (A / CA) Soroush Barazesh

In the northern city of T'Karanto, rival gang disputes are at an all-time high. A mechanic named Kyoshi and his grandson Dante stay vigilant amid increased crime, but their strength is wavering. When a customer, a beastie, walks in on a violent shakedown, he gives the thugs a swift beating-but his impulsive actions just put the largest gang target on his back-and it's the Kiyoshis who are caught in the middle!

o Debut graphic novel series by comic artist and writer Soroush Barazesh (also known as Koteri Ink with over 511K Instagram followers).

o Features black and white interiors!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SHADOW REGENT SC NOVEL

NOV220472

(W) Chad Corrie (CA) Dan Burgess

The battle has ended, but the pantheon has survived at a terrible cost. Bereft of both Gurthghol and Vkar's throne, they're now weaker and more defenseless than ever. Yet even as the pantheon seek their footing, three new gods will be added to the family, further disrupting the former order.

Continuing in the aftermath of events of The Wizard King Trilogy, this standalone story delves deeper into the Tralodren cosmos and the gods who call it home, revealing the formation of a new era for both god and mortal alike.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 16.99

HOTEL REM HC

NOV220476

(W) Zack Keller (A / CA) Gabriele Bagnoli

Rembrandt Somner is the happy-go-lucky new owner of Hotel REM, a place for all the fantastic people and creatures in our dreams to hang out when we wake up. Channeling his endless enthusiasm, Rem attempts to balance his unwieldy coworkers and wild guests in order to run a successful business that makes his parents proud. However, a demanding celebrity guest threatens to be the rude awakening that ruins everything!

o Zack Keller and Gabriele Bagnoli team up for this adventurous and gorgeous all-ages graphic novel!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 14.99

LIGHT CARRIES ON HC

NOV220477

(W) Ray Nadine (A / CA) Ray Nadine

When Leon's camera unexpectedly breaks, he is forced to borrow a used one from his mom's antique store. As he snaps the first picture, the ghost of the camera's former owner is released and the two are inexplicably linked. After taking Leon's body for an accidental joy ride, the ghost introduces himself as Cody, a queer punk rocker who died decades ago. Of course, he doesn't remember how he wound up dead but the two decide investigating might be the only way to end the haunting.

Cartoonist Ray Nadine (Station Six, Raise Hell, Messenger) has created an unmissable graphic novel that balances out themes of trauma, grief, and toxic relationships with radical empathy, queer joy, and healing.

o LGBTQ romance from well-known queer comics creator, Ray Nadine.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99

WAR BIRDS TP

NOV220478

(W) Geoffrey D Wessel (A / CA) Steve Parkhouse

Two renegade AI minds want to make conversation-not war! When a bipedal, independent robot soldier makes a unique connection with an injured, flying drone, they flee the warzone they're in to seek lives of their own. Their military builders want to destroy them, while a sympathetic pair of humans tries what they can to free the errant 'bots from military service! Steve Parkhouse, artist and co-creator of Resident Alien, joins writer Geoffrey D. Wessel in this thrilling tale of friendship and survival!

o Art, grey tones, and lettering by Steve Parkhouse!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

UNDER KINGDOM TP

NOV220479

(W) Christof Bogacs (A / CA) Marie Enger

After the sudden disappearance of his mom, high school freshman Shay is thrust into a secret world of monsters that exists underneath his small West-Virginian town of Humble Valley. With the help of his shapeshifting aunt Sa'Belle, he must search for his mother while doing what he can to safeguard the citizens of the 'Under Kingdom' and try to maintain his normal high school life. If that wasn't enough, Shay is a strict pacifist in a world that is demanding he go to war to protect it.

An epic adventure set in a colorful world full of mischievous sock-stealing imps, adorable dragons, rowdy orcs, and an endless variety of other strange creatures. Join shay, Sa'belle, and friends in this heartwarming tale where kindness is proven more powerful than violence.

o Exciting modern fantasy OGN with positive LGBTQ representation.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 14.99

STEPHEN MCCRANIES SPACE BOY TP VOL 15

NOV220480

(W) McCranie, Stephen (A / CA) McCranie, Stephen

Unknown to her family and friends, Amy is a prisoner at FCP Headquarters where she's finally forming a friendship with Qiana, and her relationship with Oliver is continuing to grow. But the more time she spends on base, the more Amy realizes the world at large has no idea that the First Contact Project is not what it seems.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

USAGI YOJIMBO SAGA TP VOL 07 (2ND ED)

NOV220484

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Frank Miller, Jeff Smith, Matt Wagner, Sergio Aragones, Guy Davis, Rick Geary, Andi Watson, Scott Shaw (A / CA) Stan Sakai

One of the most critically acclaimed, longest running, and beloved adventure comics! This seventh volume includes the stories "Traitors of the Earth," in which Usagi faces the undead; "A Town Called Hell," which see Usagi caught in the crossfire between two competing lords; and "Those Who Tread on the Scorpion's Tail," where Usagi takes on the notorious Red Scorpions-and more!

Collects Usagi Yojimbo Volume Three #117-#138, Free Comic Book Day 2009 story "One Dark and Stormy Night," and Usagi Yojimbo Color Special #5 story "Cut the Plum"

Stan Sakai's evocative artwork and gripping tales continue to enthrall readers of all ages.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 29.99

OVERWATCH NEW BLOOD HC

NOV220485

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Irene Koh (CA) Amanda Schank

Years after Overwatch has been disbanded, the world finds itself beset by injustice and vulnerable to self-interested powers. With chaos and devastation rife around the world, Cole Cassidy receives the call to rejoin Overwatch . . . but memories of its fall still haunt him. After an unexpected reunion with an old friend, Cassidy considers that maybe Overwatch needs more than the old crew to give it new life.

Collects the five-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 24.99

WITCHER THE BALLAD OF TWO WOLVES #2 (OF 4) CVR A MONTLLO

NOV220488

NOV220489 – WITCHER THE BALLAD OF TWO WOLVES #2 (OF 4) CVR B REBELKA – 3.99

NOV220490 – WITCHER THE BALLAD OF TWO WOLVES #2 (OF 4) CVR C SCHMIDT – 3.99

NOV220491 – WITCHER THE BALLAD OF TWO WOLVES #2 (OF 4) CVR D LOPEZ – 3.99

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Miki Montllo

Geralt is caught in a web of lies as the truth behind the werewolf is distorted by the townsfolk and Hogge sisters' own agendas. But if it's not slaughter that the wolf craves, then what is?

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 13 (MR)

NOV220498

(W) Kentaro Miura (A / CA) Kentaro Miura

Guts the Black Swordsman and company reach the island of Skellig in hopes than Elven magic can heal the afflicted mind of Casca, but first they must face the island's terrifying magical defenses. If they can pass through and reach Elfhelm, the Flower Storm Monarch of the Elves can perform the ritual that might free Casca, but failure will mean their long, perilous journey will have been for nothing!

Collects Berserk volumes 37-39, including three fold-out color posters.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 49.99