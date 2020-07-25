Erica Schultz Genderflips Mandrake The Magician For Red 5 and SDCC

Mandrake The Magician is being reinvented by Erica Schultz for Red 5 Comics in Legacy Of Mandrake The Magician #1 with Diego Giribaldi and Juan Pablo Massa with a young woman Mandy Paz having the mantle descend upon her. You can also pick up a SDCC exclusive version right now rather than waiting for Red 5 Comics' October 2020 solicitations to come around. We also get the launch of Butcher Queen: Planet Of The Dead by Jim Ousley and Ben Sawyer in the same solicitations.

LEGACY OF MANDRAKE THE MAGICIAN #1

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Diego Giribaldi, Juan Pablo Massa (CA) Amelia Vidal

King Features, Red 5 Comics, and StoneBot Studios cast a spell this October as they present a new take on the classic comic strip Mandrake The Magician in an all-new comic book series! Mandy Paz is by all appearances an ordinary teenager just trying to make her way through high school. If she seems like she's going out of her way to avoid attention, that's because she's hiding a big secret-she has powerful magical talents. So, when strange and sinister things start happening in her small town, Mandy decides to take action. And on her quest to chase down the root of the town's trouble she just might discover the truth about her own legacy.

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $3.95

BUTCHER QUEEN PLANET OF THE DEAD #1

(W) Jim Ousley (A/CA) Ben Sawyer

When a young boy discovers a never-before-seen lifeform, Syd Kiowa and her team of misfits must unravel its connection to a series of global attacks from another dimension.

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $3.95

ANGELA DELLA MORTE VOL 2 #2

(W) Salvador Sanz (A/CA) Salvador Sanz

Angela is escaped and she's not on the run any longer. With a clear view who her enemies are Angela takes the battle to the Flud's door.

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $3.95

RIPTIDE DRAKEN #2 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Chitwood (A/CA) Danny Luckert

Having discovered the first definitive proof of the Loch Ness Monster, Hannah and her team quietly begin gathering more information on the legendary creature. But the only thing more dangerous than the monster itself is the world finding out about its existence.

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 SRP: $3.95

ZERO DAY THREAT #5

(W) James Gilarte (A/CA) Lazzaro Losurdo

The exciting conclusion to this cybercrime thriller! Phisher must make some big decisions in order to save her friend Louie but more importantly protect the citizens of the United States from the corruption of mass surveillance that Neumann has been undergoing. It's a race to the finish as Phisher tries to reveal the real threat that is Neumann to the world in order to protect it… even if that means sacrificing her own freedom.

In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $3.95