Erik Burnham & Stelladi's Potions Inc in Mad Cave June 2022 Solicits

Mad Cave Studios is launching a new series in its June 2022 solicitations, Erik Burnham and Stelladi's Potions Inc #1, that sees a fantasy character come to Earth in search of a brand new quest. See all the Mad Cave June 2022 solicits below…

POTIONS INC #1 (OF 5)

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Stelladia (CA) Natasha Alterici

The call of adventure always seems to hang up whenever Randelgast Jones tries to answer it, leaving him facing the dull future of working in his family's successful potion shop. But when a powerful artifact is stolen from his parents and puts them under a terrible curse, Ran finally gets the quest he's been after his whole life. He and his siblings set off to find the missing artifact – and its trail leads them from their homeland of Primaterra to the very strange realm of… Earth.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LAST SESSION TP VOL 01 ROLL FOR INITIATIVE

(W) Jasmine Walls (A / CA) Dozerdraws

Jay, Lana, Drew, Walter, and Shen began playing Dice & Deathtraps in high school. Now dealing with college and all the twists and turns of their lives, their weekly game has been a wonderful constant. But, as college graduation looms and it feels like their lives are all moving down very different paths, Lana's thrilled to finally finally complete the party's unfinished original campaign. But when Jay's partner Cassandra joins the game, Lana refuses to let her play.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 17.99

NOTTINGHAM #8 (OF 10) CVR A VOLK & ROMANO

(W) David Hazan (A / CA) Shane Connery Volk

In France, tensions flare between the Merry Men and the Nottingham Guard as the quest to deliver King Richard's ransom hits a major roadblock. An attack on Marian changes everything.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPEED REPUBLIC #5 CVR A PARASCANDOLO & MONTE

(W) Ryan Lindsey (A / CA) Emanuele Parascandolo

Series finale! The Grand Race comes to an end! Who will win? What is their prize? The Autocrat may even get a few surprises of their own in this pulse-pounding epic finale that will leave the fate of Europe forever changed! Artist Emmanuelle Parascandolo and award-winning writer Ryan K. Lindsay explore a thrilling story about societal hardship, personal endurance, and how to navigate some of the most dangerous turns in this pulse-pounding classic from Mad Cave Studios!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99