Eternals #8 Preview: Thanos Was Right?

Eternals #8

by Kieron Gillen & Esad Ribic, cover by Esad Ribic

Eternals and Deviants have been at war for a million years. Our Eternals have had enough. They want to live in peace, alongside the Deviants. The Deviants have other ideas. Meanwhile, Thanos is Prime Eternal and, to everyone's surprise, puts into action a series of sensible policies for the good of all. There is a lie in this solicit. You may be able to spot it.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 15, 2021 | 32 Pages | 75960609865100811

| Rated T+

3.99

