Eternals #9 Preview: Thanos Likes It Rough

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Thanos does whatever it takes to get his hands on Phastos in this preview of Eternals #9, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

Eternals #9

by Kieron Gillen & Esad Ribic, cover by Esad Ribic

It is Eternal indoctrination to eliminate excess deviation. But can our small group of Eternals overcome such programming when living in a city of Deviants? We're about to find out as, for the first time ever, Eternals fight for Deviantkind.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609865100911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960609865100921 – ETERNALS 9 CHEUNG HEADSHOT SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609865100931 – ETERNALS 9 NAUCK HEADSHOT VARIANT – $3.99 US

