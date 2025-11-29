Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Deadpool/Batman, grant morrison

The Bedside Cabinets of Eternity and Kismet in Batman/Deadpool

The Bedside Cabinets of Eternity and Kismet in Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora

Article Summary Batman/Deadpool features cosmic entities Eternity and Kismet, echoing classic JLA/Avengers crossovers.

Grant Morrison and Dan Mora use universe embodiments' romance as the spark for a new Marvel/DC storyline.

The story connects to earlier DC/Marvel crossovers, especially the Brothers from DC Versus Marvel in 1995.

Cosmic themes blend with irreverence as iconic universes' love affair drives multiversal shenanigans.

Previously in Bleeding Cool, we brought attention to the JLA/Avengers plot strand with the embodiment of the Marvel Universe, Eternity, finding his equivalent in the DC Universe, Kismet. And, basically, getting it on, across the first three issues…

And which had a reprise in last week's Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora. In their new Substack. Grant Morrison says "The anthropomorphic representations of the Marvel (left) and DC (right) Universes are ETERNITY and KISMET AKA Ahti, whose previous significant interaction was during the JLA/Avengers crossover series by Kurt Busiek and George Perez from 2003/4 (in my opinion the greatest of all the DC/Marvel crossovers). In that story Eternity and Kismet meet, embrace and kiss, so it was only a hop skip and jump to take it to the next level. The idea that this DC/Marvel crossover could be the result of two universes having a one-night stand was immensely appealing and provided a neat framing device and a connection to previous continuity. The whole story would take place while the two universes were getting it on, and end when the fuck was done! The operatic, Romantic, cosmic quality of the epic liaison in JLA/Avengers could be filtered through the irreverent sensibilities of a Deadpool story, reducing eternal universal love to a sleazy celestial hook up, while depicting the sordid behind-the-scenes mechanisms of multiversal crossovers!"

"These entities were designed by Steve (ETERNITY) Ditko and Tom (KISMET) Grummet respectively (I saw the characters as Adam Kadmon, the Cosmic Man of Qabalah and Sophia, the Gnostic Emanation of the Divine). The semi-abstract being appearing as rings around a graphic corona core in background is ANTHROPOMORPHO – a cosmic creation of writer Mark Gruenwald and artist Greg Capullo who first appeared in Quasar #37 in 1989."

"This Marvel hyper-entity spawns living universes such as Eternity and the Living Tribunal! Here, the Prime Manifester is hosting a singles night for lonely universes that were close once but have now drifted apart… With the big half page hit given over to introducing our Empyrean lovers, the lower half of the page can be used for that cinematic zoom towards the two universes as the dance brings them closer. Then finally we focus on the all-important KISS, which jump starts the story and gives it a name…"

"For a while the working title was THE KISSING JOKE, which was funny enough, but I didn't want the story to be saddled with such an obvious parody title. It deserved to be its own thing. To that end, it should really be THE KING SIZE COSMIC KISS CAPER, but I forgot to fix the title in the lettering draft so THE COSMIC KISS CAPER it is"

I would like to draw attention to someone else who popped up. Because in another version of the Marvel/DC Comics crossover, DC Versus Marvel #1 from 1995 by Peter David, Claudio Castellini and Dan Jurgens, the Brothers were another pair of cosmic entities that each represent the DC Universe and the Marvel Universe. Being the physical embodiments of their respective Multiverses, both entities are shown as being so immensely powerful that even the Living Tribunal and the Spectre were beneath their notice. In the beginning of their existence, the Brothers encompassed the whole of everything except each other. They could not accept this lack of uniqueness and fought, which unleashed forces which ended the whole of creation and then restarted it, creating the Multiverse, and eventually causing the events of DC Vs Marvel."

Well, they also recur in Deadpool/Batman…

… as nightstands to Eternity and Kismet. Or that they are just cosmic peeping toms.

