Evanescence, Frazetta, Ziltoid & KISS in Opus August 2023 Solicits

The Evanescence: Echoes Of The Void graphic novel leads Opus Comics' August 2023 solicitations, followed by work from the Frazettaverse and the Sanjuliánverse, Gene Simmons' Dominatrix and Devin Townsend's Ziltoid is a mix of classic fantasy comics and musician-licensed comic book creation.

EVANESCENCE ECHOES FROM VOID TP

OPUS COMICS

JUN231275

(W) Carrie Lee South, Blake Northcott, Maura McHugh (A) Siya Oum, Abigail Larson, Clariss, V.R. TenagaComics (A / CA) Kelly McKernan

From Grammy Award-winning rock band Evanescence, Echoes From the Void features adaptations of the band's musical catalog in short stories created by an all-star cast of graphic artists, animators, illustrators, fine artists, screenwriters, novelists and more.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 19.99

FRANK FRAZETTA DAWN ATTACK TP VOL 01

OPUS COMICS

JUN231276

(W) Jody Houser, Eric Campbell (A) Diego Yapur (CA) Frank Frazetta

Beyond fantasy worlds, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction, and now his epic painting DAWN ATTACK springs to life! Princess Dawn has carried on leading her displaced people in her father's stead, but now she must take to the stars and find the king, who holds the key to defeating the Cave Demons and restoring their kingdom.

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 19.99

FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #4 (OF 5) CVR A YAPUR

OPUS COMICS

JUN231277

JUN231278 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #4 (OF 5) CVR B BELANGER – 4.99

JUN231279 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #4 (OF 5) CVR C 5 COPY INCV MEDELLIN – 4.99

JUN231280 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #4 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV ARMITANO – 4.99

JUN231281 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #4 (OF 5) CVR E 20 COPY INCV ARMITANO – 4.99

(W) Tim Hedrick (A) Luis Guaragna (CA) Diego Yapur

From 1966 to 1967 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, several witnesses reported seeing a man-sized, winged creature with glowing red eyes. Circa 1980, Frank Frazetta painted his iconic work "Mothman." Now you will learn the truth-and it's weird. Emmy nominee Tim Hedrick (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and artists Andrea Mutti, Gigi Baldassini and Valerio Alloro (British Paranormal Society) bring you the latest expansion of the FrazettaVerse!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #4 CVR A OLIVETTI

OPUS COMICS

JUN231282

JUN231283 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #4 CVR B SANJULIAN – 4.99

JUN231284 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #4 CVR C 5 COPY MEDELLIN STEAMPUN – 4.99

JUN231285 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #4 CVR D 10 COPY LINSNER – 4.99

JUN231286 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #4 CVR E 20 COPY LINSNER UNBRANDE – 4.99

(W) Leah Moore, John Reppion (A) Silvia Califano (CA) Ariel Olivetti

Legendary Spanish artist Sanjulián is known throughout the world for his beautiful and haunting covers for Creepy, Eerie, Famous Monsters, Vampirella, and many more. Now his most vivid paintings are coming to life in QUEENS OF THE LOST WORLD, in this collaboration with the master himself! Written by Leah Moore & John Reppion (Doctor Who) with art by Silvia Califano (Star Trek: Year Five), this ongoing series features characters inspired by iconic paintings like Dragon Queen, Warrior, and Glass of Death in a thrilling fantasy adventure!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GENE SIMMONS DOMINATRIX #2 (OF 4) CVR A BALENT

OPUS COMICS

JUN231287

JUN231288 – GENE SIMMONS DOMINATRIX #2 (OF 4) CVR B 5 COPY INCV MEDELLIN – 4.99

JUN231289 – GENE SIMMONS DOMINATRIX #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV BORGES – 4.99

(W) Holly Interlandi (A) S. L. Gallant, Maria Keane (CA) Jim Balent

From the mind of the legendary Gene Simmons comes an action epic flavored with fetish fantasy! Dominique Stern is used to making people hurt-but they always ask for it first. When one of her sessions is interrupted by mysterious agents who seem to have hyper-strength, Dom's narrow escape leads her down the rabbit hole of a global conspiracy. Based on a story by Gene Simmons with scripts by Holly Interlandi (Cradle of Filth) and art by S L Gallant & Maria Keane (G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero).

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ZILTOID OMNISCIENT #3 CVR A KUHN

OPUS COMICS

JUN231290

JUN231291 – ZILTOID OMNISCIENT #3 CVR B 5 COPY INCV DANIEL STEAMPUNK – 6.66

(W) Lars Kenseth (A / CA) Andy Kuhn

From the mind of Devin Townsend, one of the most colorful and prolific musicians in heavy metal, comes the bizarre and whimsical Ziltoid The Omniscient! Witness the rise of the Ziltoidian tasked with keeping the coffee flowing-or else! Or else what?! Or else space-time collapses! And coffee can be found in only one place in the universe-Earth, of course! 30 pages of the strangest stories!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 6.66

