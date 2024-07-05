Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Eve L. Ewing, exceptional x-men, from the ashes

Eve L Ewing Talks Kate Pryde, Emma Frost And Exceptional X-Men #1

Eve L Ewing writer of September's upcoming Exceptional X-Men #1 for Marvel's X-Men From The Ashes relaunch, tells us what's happening.

Eve L Ewing writer of September's upcoming Exceptional X-Men #1 for Marvel's X-Men From The Ashes relaunch, tells us "those who know that I was a poet long before becoming a comics creator will appreciate that Exceptional X-Men, in a world full of X-adjectives, simply sounds really good. But right now, they are exceptional in that they don't carry a lot of the same history on their shoulders as in the main characters in our other titles. For better or worse, they have no ties to Krakoa or broader team, politics or the previous era of mutantdom. They're just a group of awkward kids in the Midwest trying to figure out their abilities, like generations of young mutants before them."

As for Kate Pryde (and it is still Kate here), "Right now, she is determined to keep the X-Men out of her life. But there's a difference between the X-Men as a team, the X-Men as a group of people she loves and the X-Men as a set of ideas about found family, mentorship and collective responsibility. Each of those is something she will navigate differently."

And as for Kate and Emma together, "Instability breeds drama, and drama is the foundation of good storytelling! They share so much history—good and bad—but even when two characters have the kind of deep antagonism that these two have often harbored, there's a kind of intimacy there. That person who can make you angrier than anyone else, but it's only because they know you better than most people. That's where they start from here."

Working with Carmen Carnero, "My opening note to Carmen in the script for issue #1 says: "If I have one note on the motto of this series, it's…make it fun. When in doubt, make it fun." The cool thing is that there is so much going on in the X-Books right now that there are lots of different lanes and styles for different readers with different preferences. I hope this one will be fun and also, with a mostly new cast of characters, accessible for folks jumping on board for the first time (or the first time in a while).

And it's always fun for me to write stories set in my hometown of Chicago…which, for the record, was [editor] Tom Brevoort's idea, not mine! But it's an idea I'm glad he had!"

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOELLE JONES • VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

BRONZE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

BRONZE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

KATE PRYDE LEADS A TEAM OF ALL-NEW X-MEN!

After the fall of Krakoa, Kate Pryde is trying to get as far away from all things X as she possibly can. She's just a regular-degular bartender now. Definitely NOT getting ready to head up an ALL-NEW TEAM of wayward young mutants while avoiding the watchful gaze of Emma Frost. Nothing in this title but work, dating and staving off depression. That's it. No never-before-seen EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN to see here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!