Even The Characters In DC's K.O. Complain About The Plot (Spoilers)

Even the characters in DC's K.O. complain about the plot, in Justice League Unlimited #12, Superman #31 and The Flash #26

Article Summary DC's K.O. tie-ins see heroes frustrated by time travel twists, cosmic threats, and convoluted stakes.

Superman, The Flash, and Justice League Unlimited all confront the bizarre rules of the K.O. tournament.

Earth faces evacuation as Lexcorp and the Titans mobilize, while secrets about Krypton's past emerge.

Major reveals include Lois Lane, Superboy Prime's wild moves, and the Tungaska Event.

DC gets three lead-ups to DC's K.O. this week, four if you count New History of The DC Universe. And two were written by Mark Waid, three if you count New History Of The DC Universe. With Justice League Unlimited #12 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Superman #31 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and The Flash #26 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev. Oh and yes, New History of the DC Universe #4 by Mark Waid, Hayden Sherman, Howard Porter is published by DC Comics today.

The Flash gatecrashes the big meetings with the Darkseid Time Trapper, which we also see play out in today's Superman.

Though it's a bit more personal for him with Doomsday taking the lead. And back again in The Flash where he's doing his best Basil Exposition.

As Flash complains about yet more time travel shenanigans going on…

And he's right, as seen in today's Justice League Unlimited. Pretty much.

As the characters discuss the ridiculousness of the K.O. event in Flash…

And also in Superman.

I mean, they all have a point. And Mark Waid only writes one of them. So, the plan to evacuate the Earth gets underway.

Conceived with Lexcorp working with the Titans, as we saw in previous issues.

But it turns out this had been in play from Lexcorp for some time. Even as Lex Luthor is ready to take part in the tournament.

Justice League Unlimited are watching it all play out.

Joined by Superman, but also a reflection of Superman's own origins as an evacuee from Krypton.

So, of course, this is the solution he goes for; it's the one he wished for all of Krypton. And no mentions of harems this time.

But also nothing about Darkseid or the King Omega, which we saw in ancient Krypton in previous issues. Turns out Superman is asking the wrong AI.

And Lois has to ask the right one the same questions.

Yup, every comic reader knows that the Omega issue ends the series, and it begins with an Alpha. So why not?

And as Justice League Unlimited is dealing with all the time travel problems and nine-panel grids their new visitors are giving them.

Lois Lane has to deal with Superboy Prime doing his own time travelling from the future…

And the Flash family flashing back a hundred plus years…

And becoming the Tunguska Event of 1909. Which it seems would never have happened, if not for all this DC's K.O.ness…

While Superboy Prime deals with Sunboy from the 31st century of the Absolute Universe…

Which last page reveal? This one with the Absolute Legion of Super Heroes?

No, that's Flash. Instead this is what we get with Superman.

The return of Lois Lane as Superwoman. But maybe it's Justice League Unlimited that has the bigger emotional gutpunch if, like me, you first got into the DC Universe through the late eighties Justice League.

As younger Guy Gardner rescues Fire and Ice, hoping to catch up with what he saw as his inevitable future…

Only to find out it's not. Or maybe it's the suggestion that Barbara Gordon may be paralysed again.

But Darkseid?

Darkseid is.

Justice League Unlimited #12 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

Justice League Unlimited #12 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

As the tournament begins and the transformation of Earth GROWS MORE DIRE, a strange signal is detected at the heart of darkness at the core of the planet—a Terrifictech device?! Michael Holt must put together an elite Justice League squad of the most powerful time-displaced heroes from "We Are Yesterday" to unravel the mystery—and this mission is a one- way ticket. Get ready for a mission to hell and back in this epic tie-in to the DC K.O. event!

As the tournament begins and the transformation of Earth GROWS MORE DIRE, a strange signal is detected at the heart of darkness at the core of the planet—a Terrifictech device?! Michael Holt must put together an elite Justice League squad of the most powerful time-displaced heroes from "We Are Yesterday" to unravel the mystery—and this mission is a one- way ticket. Get ready for a mission to hell and back in this epic tie-in to the DC K.O. event! Superman #31 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows

Superman #31 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows

Superman and his allies have been thrown into a dangerous game to capture the Heart of Apokolips at the center of Earth. But what is the Heart of Apokolips? And how are its origins tied to Krypton?! And why doesn't Darkseid's Legion want Superman to find out?

Superman and his allies have been thrown into a dangerous game to capture the Heart of Apokolips at the center of Earth. But what is the Heart of Apokolips? And how are its origins tied to Krypton?! And why doesn't Darkseid's Legion want Superman to find out? The Flash #26 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

The Flash #26 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

As the chaos around the DC Universe erupts during DC K.O., Impulse has an idea how to fix it: Impulsepoint—a terrible move that could wipe out everything unless the Flash can catch up with him as they race through time!

As the chaos around the DC Universe erupts during DC K.O., Impulse has an idea how to fix it: Impulsepoint—a terrible move that could wipe out everything unless the Flash can catch up with him as they race through time! New History of the DC Universe #4 by Mark Waid, Hayden Sherman, Howard Porter

New History of the DC Universe #4 by Mark Waid, Hayden Sherman, Howard Porter

Barry Allen's documentation of the history of the DC Universe reaches the present day, beginning with the world-changing events of Flashpoint. Heroes face new threats like Perpetua and the Batman Who Laughs, and the next generation of heroes, like Jon Kent, Wallace West, and Jackson Hyde, begin to emerge from the ashes of crisis-level destruction. All leads to Darkseid's death and a glimpse at what's to come in the future. You won't want to miss this final installment!

