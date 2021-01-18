Every Single 2000AD/Judge Dredd/Rebellion Graphic Novel For 2021

2000AD should repurpose the sign for the old Windmill Theatre strip club in Soho, "We Never Closed", used after they stayed open and running through the Second World War and the Blitz. Because while all manner of comic book companies stopped publishing comics during the shutdown, Rebellion kept publishing 2000AD every week, and Judge Dredd Megazine every month.

Their graphic novel line took a bit of a beating, however, especially when titles were published in East Asia. So for 2021, they are ramping up, increasing their title count by a third – and Bleeding Cool has their entire list for 2021.

That includes three 2000AD Regened all-ages volumes, the launch of Full Tilt Boogie by Alex De Campi and Eduardo Ocaña as what Rebellion describe their tentpole release for the year – "a planet-conquering, prince rescuing, and ramen eating new space opera, described by The Hollywood Reporter as Saga meets The Last Airbender… Young Tee is a wannabe bounty hunter who, along with her grandmother and cat, takes odd-jobs while flying across the galaxy in her ship the Full Tilt Boogie, constantly on the lookout for the bigger, better payday And they celebrate the folk horror revival with the collection of Thistlebone by TC Eglington and Simon Davis, "a chilling story about a secluded rural village that holds a dark secret…" There's also Sláine: Dragontamer by Pat Mills and Leonardo Manco – more on that to come, and the rerelease of the original 2000 AD adaptation by Kelvin Gosnell and Carlos Ezquerra of Harry Harrison's The Stainless Steel Rat.

JANUARY

Armoured Gideon (Digital Only)

The adventures of fan favourite character Armoured Gideon are collected in a digital-only graphic novel for the first time! Armoured Gideon is a demon-slaying robot who only says one word… 'Annihilate!' His task? To protect our world from the demonic threat of a parallel dimension known as 'The Edge'. This classic 2000 AD story is presented in a new edition, aimed at fans new and old!

2000 AD Regened Volume 1

A thrill-powered collection for Earthlets of all ages! Join Cadet Dredd in four astonishing capers! Discover how Johnny Alpha became a teenage bounty-hunter Strontium Dog! Alien delinquents DR and Quinch hijack Free Comic Book Day! All this and more new takes on old favourites!

Essential Judge Dredd: The Apocalypse War

When the citizens of Mega-City One's massive city blocks declare war on each other, Judge Dredd realises it is merely a prologue to an all-out nuclear attack by East Meg One! As warheads rain down, Dredd leads a brave guerrilla resistance against the Sov forces, building to an earth-shattering decision that shakes his world to the core!

This second wide-screen blockbuster volume in the Essential Judge Dredd graphic novel series presents The Apocalypse War, the mother of all 'epic' Dredd storylines, which forever fixed the character in readers' minds and ensured Carlos Ezquerra's title as the definitive Dredd artist in comics' hall of fame.

Hope … Under Fire (Book 2)

The second volume of the dazzling 2000 AD debut – mixing Hollywood noir and occult magic! In an alternate 1940s USA, WWII is over – but in this world, victory was secured with occult means. Now, magic is a part of everyday life, its practitioners commonplace. Mallory Hope is one such skilled operative, though calling on the dark arts takes its toll on the user. He's also a private investigator, hired for all manner of down 'n' dirty jobs. Now his services have taken him to New York at the behest of his old army colleague, Alberto Modi, who has tried to use black magic for his own nefarious ends and to become the foremost gangster in the Big Apple. A gritty detective tale that blends classic Hollywood noir with the supernatural!

FEBRUARY

Judge Dredd: The Complete Case Files Vol. 36

Mega-City One – a nightmarish enclosure located along the Eastern Seaboard of North America. Only the Judges – powerful law enforcers supporting the despotic Justice Department – can stop total anarchy running rife on the crime-ridden streets. Toughest of them all is Judge Dredd – he is the law and these are his stories… Judge Dredd has brought countless monsters to justice but now the ultimate killing machines, cinema's most famous xenomorphs, surface in Mega-City One and it may well be more than the Justice Department can handle!

Revere (Digital Only)

Revere is a witch boy who lives in a nightmarish vision of post-apocalyptic London, where the city has become a desert and water is hoarded by a fascist government. This 2000 AD classic, famed for its extraordinary psychedelic art by Simon Harrison, is collected in a digital-only graphic novel for the first time.

MARCH

Mean Arena Vol. 1 – All To Slay For (Digital Only)

The Mean Arena is set in a dystopian vision of Britain where deadly games of street football are played in evacuated towns. Matt Talon plays for the Slater's Slayers, and he isn't just in the Mean Arena for the love of the game – he's here for revenge! This classic 2000 AD story by Tom Tully and John Richardson – two legends of British comics – is collected in a digital-only graphic novel for the first time.

Judge Dredd: End of Days

Judge Dredd is the top lawman of Mega-City One, but now it seems as though the end has come – he must face off against the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse! Luckily he has an unexpected ally at his side in the form of meta-normal cowboy killer Ichabod Azrael. Modern master Rob Williams is joined by Henry Flint and Colin MacNeil to continue the multi-part masterpiece which began with Judge Dredd: The Small House and Judge Dredd: Control – the Dredd epic of the year has arrived!

APRIL

Flesh: Midnight Cowboys (Digital Only)

One of the most iconic 2000 AD strips, Flesh takes place in a future where time-travelling ranchers farm dinosaurs for meat… however, the dinosaurs have started to fight back! After the Trans-Time base is destroyed, the ranchers find themselves stranded in the dangerous, hostile past. Can these cowboys survive the onslaught of a ravenous past? This sequel to one of the greatest strips in 2000 AD's history is being collected for the first time in a digital-only graphic novel.

Thistlebone

Britain, 2019. The secluded rural village of Harrowvale holds a dark past—that years earlier, on a farm bordering the vast tracts of woodland, it hosted a cult that was seeking to escape civilisation and find purity in the old ways, namely worshipping an ancient deity called Thistlebone. Led by the charismatic Jasper Hillman, their pagan beliefs grew ever more radical to the point where they held the young Avril Eason captive with the intention of sacrificing her. But Avril escaped…

MAY

Time Flies (Digital Only)

In the midst of an air raid over Nazi Germany in World War II, Squadron Leader Bertie Sharp is given a new mission by time travelling agent Trace Bullet; to locate Hermann Goring, who has been kidnapped by time pirates, and take him back to 1945 before millions die in the resulting time disruption. As Bertie and Trace set off in their time travelling JCB, their interdimensional adventures take them to heaven, hell, and beyond… Collected digitally for the first time, Time Flies is an outrageous time travelling comedy from comics superstar writer Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys), with art by Philip Bond (Tank Girl), Jon Beeston (Judge Dredd Megazine) and Roger Langridge (Snarked!).

Devlin Waugh: Blood Debt

Vatican exorcist, freelance paranormal investigator and altogether dashing rogue, Devlin Waugh is in the business of getting up close and extremely personal with the occult! This time he'll have to rescue his debtor brother Freddy from a casino suspended over an unending interdimensional void, save Brit-Cit from a plague of mutagenic nightmare spores, and befriend a possessed demonic dildo, all while negotiating boyfriends ex- and current…

2000 AD Regened Presents: Fill Tilt Boogie

Pedal to the metal! Tee, along with her grandmother and cat, is a wannabe bounty hunter, odd-jobbing across the galaxy in her ship the Full Tilt Boogie, constantly on the lookout for the bigger, better payday. Some days, though, it's less bounty-hunting and more baby-sitting, especially when they rescue the narcissistic Prince Ifan from Debtor's Prison. Accidentally sparking an intergalactic war, suddenly Tee finds herself chased across the universe by sacred knights and unstoppable undead warriors. Planet conquering, prince rescuing, and ramen eating – it's all in a day's work for the crew of the Full Tilt Boogie!

JUNE

Slaughter Bowl (Digital Only)

When mild mannered Stanley Modest is accused of mass murders and convicted, he finds himself in the Slaughter Bowl – a deadly battle royale where criminals on dinosaurs attempt to annihilate each other! This legendary, unforgettable 2000 AD strip was part of the magazine's 1993 Summer Offensive, and is being collected in digital-only graphic novel form for the first time.

Judge Dredd: Guatemala

Viva los humanos! A deathbed request sends Judge Dredd on a diplomatic mission to Guatemala, a dictatorship ruled by the despotic robot El Presidente. Under the military rule of robots, humans are enslaved, trafficked and farmed for parts. El Presidente seeks to expand its repressive regime – and if Mega-City One doesn't give into its demands, its nuclear arsenal will blow the city off the map! From legendary Judge Dredd scribe John Wagner and fan favourite artist Colin MacNeil comes an action-packed Dredd tale of robots and revolution! Also featuring bonus Dredd stories with art by Carlos Ezquerra and Henry Flint!

JULY

2000 AD Regened Vol. 2

2000 AD Regened is a thrill-powered collection for earthlets of all ages, featuring your favourite 2000 AD characters! Reimagined versions of classic characters like Dredd, Judge Anderson and Johnny Alpha star in action packed adventures alongside brand new characters, specially created for a younger audience. It's a race against time as Cadet Dredd and his clone brother Rico have to defuse a hostage situation in 'Bad Seeds'. When Judge Anderson encounters a malevolent force trying to turn the kids of Mega-City One into swots she has to RESTORE mayhem to the streets. Other characters include Pandora Perfect: futuristic criminal, terrible babysitter and all round bad 'un, teenage mutant bounty hunter Johnny Alpha and the return of ghostbusting duo Finder and Keeper. All this and more in the second volume of 2000 AD's celebrated series of all-ages science fiction stories!

Aquila Vol. 2 (Digital Only)

Aquila was a gladiator and slave who joined Spartacus's failed revolt and was crucified. He called out for vengeance and was granted immortality by the goddess Ammit the Devourer, in return for keeping her fed with evil men's souls. Aquila wants to be rid of his soul-destroying bond, but he'll have to find the goddess first. His journey to freedom won't be easy…

Judge Dredd: The Complete Case Files Vol. 37

He's been a thorn in Dredd's side since the Apocalypse War, but will Orlok the Assassin finally be brought to justice? The latest in the best-selling series of Judge Dredd's adventures sees the future lawman and the Sov killer come face-to-face for what could be the last time. Will justice be served? Or will Orlok escape again? Meanwhile, Dredd investigates the twisted machinations of Judge Edgar, the Machiavellian head of the Public Surveillance Unit, and superstar writer Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys) returns to write his final Dredd story, drawn by John Higgins (Watchmen).

AUGUST

Bad City Blue (Digital Only)

Bader City is a crumbling ghetto built into an asteroid in the depths of space. Crawling with armed gangs, chaos is kept at bay by brutal hit men like Blue, who work for the city's elite. This gritty science fiction classic from 2000 AD legends Alan Grant and Robin Smith is collected in digital graphic novel format for the first time.

Lawless Vol. 3: Ashes to Ashes

Colonial Marshal Metta Lawson was appointed to the frontier township of Badrock on the planet 43 Rega, intent on stamping her authority on the colony. But in doing so, Lawson made many enemies, including Munce, Inc., the mega-corporation that funds Badrock. Now, Munce is planning to dispose of Badrock once and for all…

Stainless Steel Rat

James Bolivar diGriz aka 'The Stainless Steel Rat' is many things, including a con man, a thief and a member of an elite law-enforcement agency known as the Special Corps. After escaping the corps, the Rat crosses paths with the beautiful but deadly Angela. Like Jim diGriz she is also a master criminal, albeit a lot more ruthless. They are a match made in hell! After marrying Angela, the Rat has to travel through time to stop a master criminal meddling with the past and then later help overthrown an evil President by running for the job himself! Based on Harry Harrison's science-fiction classic, this collection features the stunning artwork of Carlos Ezquerra, including the stunning colour centre spreads as they originally appeared in 2000 AD.

Hershey: Disease

Hell hath no fury like Barbara Hershey! You think you know her story. Chief Judge of Mega-City One, Barbara Hershey had been a powerful ally to Judge Dredd, until she became infected with an alien pathogen and – supposedly – died. But little do the citizens and judges of Mega-City One suspect that Hershey's death was faked. Now, join fan favourite character Judge Hershey as she embarks on a new adventure beyond the grave and beyond the walls of Mega-City One, to right the wrongs of her past and dispense justice! Critically acclaimed creative team Rob Williams (Judge Dredd, Doctor Who) and Simon Fraser (Judge Dredd, Doctor Who) tell a globe-spanning, gritty story of retribution.

SEPTEMBER

Firekind (Digital Only)

Hendrick Larsen is a xeno-botanist, sent to an alien planet with a toxic hallucinogenic atmosphere… and dragons! The aliens of the planet live in harmony with their environment and Larsen is accepted into their community. But then a group of vicious human poachers arrive, looking to exploit the planet, and Larsen learns that the planet has defences of its own. This classic 2000 AD story features gorgeous artwork by Paul Marshall and is collected in a digital-only graphic novel for the first time.

Dark Judges: The Fall of Deadworld Vol. 3

Can humanity escape the icy clutches of Death? The psychotic Chief Judge Casey Tweed has dethroned and killed Judge Death and taken over Death's mission to murder every living creature on the planet. The neighbouring Soviets have seen the chaos as an ideal time to launch an attack on their American enemies. As numerous battles rage a small group of rebels led by Judge Fairfax – some living, some already turned into the undead – launch a desperate effort to save their city from being converted into a necropolis, but it all seems too little too late. The Dark Judges are already spreading their contagion across the globe and in the depths of space, exterminating all life under the orders of Chief Judge Tweed. However, both the forces of death and the forces of life about to learn, just because Judge Death is dead, doesn't mean that he is gone… The acclaimed series from Kek-W (The Order) and Dave Kendall (Dreams of Deadworld) continues in this lavish hardback collection, including never seen before concept art and sketches.

Essential Judge Dredd: Origins

An unusual delivery is made to the Grand Hall of Justice, a package that will force Dredd to lead a mission into the Cursed Earth and into the darkest recesses of the history of the Judges and Mega-City One. History is written by Dredd co-creators John Wagner (A History of Violence) and Carlos Ezquerra (Strontium Dog) with a special introductory tale featuring the art of Kev Walker (ABC Warriors: Khronicles of Khaos).

Sláine: Dragontamer

Albion suffers under the tyrannical reign of the Emperor Brutus and his Trojan army. Also bolstering his power are the dragons he has at his disposal, using them to spread terror across the land. Celtic warrior Slaine is leading a rebellion against the occupiers, taking the fight all the way to New Troy – and discovering the secrets that lie in Brutus's dungeons…

OCTOBER

Dark Justice: Torture Garden (Digital Only)

The Dark Judges Death, Fire, Fear and Mortis have landed on the remote Mega-City colony Dominion. Now a few survivors must fight to survive, as the Dark Judges have transformed their colony into a necropolis and their loved ones into an army of zombies… Collected into a digital-only graphic novel for the first time, this series stars fan favourite villains the Dark Judges in a chilling storyline, with sensational artwork by Nick Percival.

Megatropolis

Step in the unknown… step into Megatropolis Experience the iconic city of Mega-City One as never before, in this visionary comic from Kenneth Niemand (Judge Dredd) and Dave Taylor (Judge Dredd, Batman). In this radical reimagining of the world of Judge Dredd, join disgraced Officer Amy Jarra and Detective Joe 'choirboy' Rico as they navigate the crime-ridden underbelly of the glamourous Metropolis, attempting to solve the murder of undercover Detective Fisher. Transforming Mega-City One into an art deco cityscape, Niemand and Taylor spin a tale of futuristic noir with luscious art and jaw-dropping set pieces. This over-sized hardcover collection includes a gallery of cover art and never seen before concept sketches.

NOVEMBER

Tales from the Black Museum Vol. 1 (Digital Only)

Deep in the heart of the Grand Hall of Justice lies the Black Museum, Justice Department's permanent exhibition of the relics from bygone crimes. Whether it's a notorious serial killer's trophies or the weapons of the Dark Judges, the violent history of the Big Meg is laid bare here. This horror series set in the world of Judge Dredd features the very best writers and artists. This first collection contains chilling stories by John Wagner, Al Ewing, Dan Abnett and more…

Judge Dredd: Dreadnoughts

The year is 2035 and American society is crumbling, the police force become judge and jury, dispensing justice on the streets. Police brutality in response to public protests sparks even greater restrictions on what American citizens are free to do. This is the horror story of a descent into fascism and the beginnings of the world of Judge Dredd.

Brink Vol. 4

The entire planet of Mercury seems to have vanished and a video clip is implicated in what looks like a mass-kill … as always on the brink of existence, truth may be stranger than fiction. In the late 21st century, after humanity has left the Earth it poisoned and now huddles in deep-space Habitats, life on these cramped, overcrowded stations is tense, with many spilling over into madness. HSD cop Bridget Kurtis has investigated cults and murders that have driven her to the very edge, but now she must stop the spread of a viral video clip which sends viewers insane…

DECEMBER

Durham Red (Digital Only)

Fan favourite character Durham Red returns in a radical reimagining the character by Alec Worley and Ben Willsher. This collection follows her gun slinging adventures as the Strontium Bitch – a vampiric mutant bounty hunter feared by mutants and mere morals alike – tries to collect a bounty that doesn't want to be found. Collected in a digital-only graphic novel for the first time, this collection also features two extra holiday-themed stories, also by Worley and Willsher.

Judge Dredd: The Complete Case Files Vol. 38

In the nightmare metropolis of the future he is judge, jury and executioner – he is Judge Dredd! The best-selling Complete Case Files series continues with Judge Dredd leaving the mean streets of Mega-City One to bring his own brand of 'justice' to other parts of the world. The hunt for one perp leads the lawman to the ruins of Cincinnati, while another criminal racket has links to the Far East. Against his better wishes, Dredd must join forces with People's Justice Ministry Inspector Liu Chan Yeun, known on the streets as 'Johnny Woo'!

Scarlet Traces Vol. 3

The third volume of the critically acclaimed sequel to H.G. Wells' iconic novel The War of the Worlds by Ian Edginton and D'Israeli! It is 1968 and the Martians have finally returned and are ready to wreck their terrible revenge. Can a ragtag team of Humans and Venusian survivors, spread across the solar system, stop the Martian plan to weaponise the sun itself and wipe humanity off the Earth?

