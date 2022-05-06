EX-X-XCLUSIVE King Conan #4 Preview: Hyperborean Daddy Issues

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. Superman's daddy took Superman's kid to space and aged him up into a teenager. Batman's daddy gave him a major complex by getting murdered when Batman was a kid and then later returning from another dimension to try to take Batman's job! Batman passed his own daddy issues onto his son, Damian. Wonder Woman… well, her daddy is Zeus. 'Nuff said there, really. The Hulk's daddy is literally the devil. Tony Stark. Luke Skywalker. Star-Lord. Thor. The list goes on and on and on. Over 80 years of superhero stories have made it quite clear: daddy issues are what make heroes into heroes. Either that, or for some reason comic book writers just have a lot of daddy issues… nah, that can't be it. Conan crosses swords with his own son in this preview of King Conan #4, creating Daddy Issues for the next generation. But this isn't just your normal preview. This is a preview with… AN EXTRA EX-X-XCLUSIVE PAGE?! Courtesy of Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston, who dressed up as a potted plant to sneak into the ComiXology offices and steal it for us. Eat your heart out, CBR! Check out the preview below.

King Conan #4

by Jason Aaron & Mahmud Asrar, cover by Mahmud Asrar

FATHER VS. SON! CONAN fought his way to the crown of Aquilonia…but the most difficult battle is yet to come! Yes, it's KING CONAN versus CONAN II, A.K.A. CONN, in a duel that will change the course of the Hyborian Age! Plus: The sinister hand of THOTH-AMON enters the fray – is he truly the foe Conan has believed him to be all these decades?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale May 11, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620118100411

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960620118100421 – KING CONAN 4 SHALVEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

