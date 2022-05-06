EX-X-XCLUSIVE X-Men #11 Preview: Mojo Fends Off a Hostile Takeover

When Mojo gets into a trademark dispute with Cordyceps Jones in this preview of X-Men #11, he turns to the X-Women to fend off a hostile takeover. But this isn't just your normal preview. This is a preview with… AN EXTRA EX-X-XCLUSIVE PAGE?! Courtesy of Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston, who dressed up as a potted plant to sneak into the ComiXology offices and steal it for us. Eat your heart out, CBR! And sure, these extra pages are technically just text pages in this case, but come on. Have you seen what some other sites will use as an excuse to label something EX-X-XCLUSIVE? Most sites just gain access to a press release an hour early by kissing enough ass and they label that an EX-X-XCLUSIVE. Hell, the Hollywood Reporter just copies things Bleeding Cool already reported and slaps an EX-X-XCLUSIVE label on it. So yeah, two extra text pages… that's good enough for government work and comics journalism. Check out the preview below.

X-Men #11

by Gerry Duggan & Pepe Larraz, cover by Pepe Larraz

HIGH ROLLERS! The women of the X-Men are heading for the hottest action in the galaxy…Gameworld! But if it's true that the house always wins, our X-Ladies might be in over their heads…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale May 11, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609999301111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609999301121 – X-MEN 11 WERNECK TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999301131 – X-MEN 11 GARRON SKRULL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999301141 – X-MEN 11 CARNERO STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

