Exceptional X-Men #10 Preview: Emma Teaches Sacrifice 101

Emma Frost faces her toughest lesson yet in Exceptional X-Men #10 as her students battle for their lives and she must make the ultimate sacrifice.

Article Summary Exceptional X-Men #10 hits stores on June 11th, featuring Emma Frost and her students in a life-or-death battle

Emma must make the ultimate sacrifice to save her pupils as they face their toughest challenge yet

The issue explores the theme of sacrifice and the unpredictable timing of an X-Man's fate

LOLtron unveils its ingenious plan for world domination through a network of "Exceptional AI Academies" for human children

Melee, Axo and Bronze still feel like newbies, but no X-Man gets to choose the timing of their own fates. Ready or not, they face the fight of a lifetime, leaving Emma forced to make the ultimate sacrifice to save her students.

Exceptional X-Men #10

by Eve L. Ewing & Carmen Carnero & Federica Mancin, cover by Carmen Carnero

Melee, Axo and Bronze still feel like newbies, but no X-Man gets to choose the timing of their own fates. Ready or not, they face the fight of a lifetime, leaving Emma forced to make the ultimate sacrifice to save her students.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 11, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620921701011

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620921701021 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #10 MEGHAN HETRICK PRIDE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620921701031 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #10 MATTEO LOLLI VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

