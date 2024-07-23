Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Execution Posse Holdings, Killtown, lunar, October 2024

Execution Posse Picks Up Killtown From Scout in October 2024 Solicits

Execution Posse Picks Up Killtown by by Regina Kim, Alexandre Santana, and Sergio Melegrito from Scout Comics in October 2024 Solicits

Article Summary Execution Posse acquires 'Killtown' from Scout Comics for October 2024 release.

'Killtown' now part of Ex Posse's growing comic book portfolio, alongside 'Lipstick Cliqa'.

Comic 'Killtown' in collaboration with Sony Entertainment, launches October 30, 2024.

'Lipstick Cliqa' Issue #2 set to hit shelves on October 16, 2024, via Execution Posse.

Killtown by Regina Kim, Alexandre Santana, and Sergio Melegrito was a comic book published by Scout Comics earlier this year. Bleeding Cool covered some of the difficulties they encountered with creators, and vice versa. Issue 1 was published in April, but that was all. Well it is now the second title to be picked up by Execution Posse Holdings. A record label and now a comic book publisher, they have also picked up Lipstick Cliqa, previously published by Scout Comics, and now distributed via Lunar Distributors. Which is getting its second issue listed in Execution Posse's October 2024 solicits and solicitations.

KILLTOWN #1 CVR A ROB PRIOR NAOMI GRIFFIN (MR)

(W) Regina Kim (A) Alexandre Santana, Sergio Melegrito (CA) Rob Prior, Naomi Griffin

In development with Sony Entertainment! Full of horror-fueled action, Ex Posse's KillTown is a spinoff of their Night of the Cadillacs comic book series. Street-savvy Min wants to make her mark in the world. However, she feels held back in her role as a money-runner with the Seven Stars Mob, the biggest crime syndicate in Koreatown, Los Angeles. When Min takes things into her own hands to usurp Vince, the notorious Seven Stars mob boss, her plan backfires. Min is shot execution style and left for dead! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/30/2024

LIPSTICK CLIQA #2 (OF 2) (MR)

(W) Kayden Phoenix (A) Marcelino Servicio (CA) Cameron Prior

After Morissas's grandmother is killed by a rival gang called the Stitches, Morissa and her Lipstick Cliqa crew vow revenge. Morissa and the LSC conspire with the Chamberlains to kick the invading Stitches out of the Boils, only to be double-crossed and nearly wiped out by the ruthless Chamberlains. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!