Eye Lie Popeye in Massive/Whatnot's May 2024 Solicits

We have one more year of Popeye not being in public domain. Which is why Massive/WhatNot is running ahead with a licensed Popeye comic.

New manga-style Popeye comic launching for Free Comic Book Day in May 2024 by Marcus Williams.

Massive/WhatNot's May solicits include Eye Lie Popeye revealing the mystery of his missing eye.

Quested Season 2, Ninja Funk Bad Music, Misfortunes Eyes among Massive's May lineup.

The Fog #4 wraps up with thrilling conclusion, showcasing cover by Christian Rosado.

We have one more year of Popeye not being in public domain. Which is why Massive/WhatNot/Sumerian is running ahead with a licensed Popeye comic while they still get to have the exclusivity. But also why they appear to be getting a little more leeway with how they portray him. With Eye Lie Popeye by Marcus Williams launching for Free Comic Book Day in May, it will be followed up with a new manga-style series.

EYE LIE POPEYE #1

MASSIVE

MAR240993

(W) Marcus Williams (A) Marcus Williams (CA) TBD

Popeye, arguably one of the most iconic characters in comic book history, makes his return to comic shops this May. The century old comic strip and legendary cartoon character is reimagined for the modern age, in this brand new series by Marcus Williams (Marvel's Captain America). Popeye: Eye Lie Popeye reimagines the pop culture staple in a high-energy, manga-inspired monthly comic series that explores Popeye's past and finally reveals the century-long mystery of how he lost his eye! Was it an epic battle or some nautical accident? The truth finally comes out as an old enemy from the sea returns to face off against the legendary Sailor Man. With the rich history of the character and this action-packed new take lifted from the pages of top-selling manga like One Piece and Dragon Ball, Eye Lie Popeye will appeal to both traditional comic fans and younger manga readers alike.

In Shops: May 01, 2024

NINJA FUNK BAD MUSIC #3 (OF 4) CVR A MACK (MR)

MASSIVE – WHATNOT

MAR241007

MAR241008 – NINJA FUNK BAD MUSIC #3 (OF 4) CVR B 25 COPY INCV QUTAB (MR)

(W) JPG, Steve Schuitt (A) Alessandro Micelli (CA) David Mack

David Mack, known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, delivers his signature watercolor style to the continuing adventures of Ninja Funk.

B.A.D. Music Squad makes preparations for B.B.'s inevitable arrival. As Mcfly follows her trail, the Squad makes a surprising discovery as they lie in wait. Lazerwolf's visitor turns out to be none other than Kairi Wolf, his sister who traveled from his homeland to challenge him for his right to their father's throne. It's a right that he has no interest in claiming, but that won't stop Kairi from doing what she came to do. Will Wolfgang return to find a family reunion, or a bloody feud?

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

QUESTED SEASON 2 #6 CVR A LULLABI

MASSIVE

MAR240994

MAR240995 – QUESTED SEASON 2 #6 CVR B WALLIS

MAR240996 – QUESTED SEASON 2 #6 CVR C RICHARDSON VIDEO GAME HOMAGE

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Ludo Lullabi

French artist Ludo Lullabi, best known for his work on the Battle Chasers comics, joins Quested with this action-packed cover.

The misadventures continue in a brand new season of Quested by writers Michael Calero (Alpha Betas, Sumerian's American Psycho) and Thomas Parson, with art by Kit Wallis (Good Boy, Mr.Easta).

"Lothar, the Quested…" Celebrated. Heralded. Mythologized…

Jinx has lived his whole life in the shadow of the titan who saved Faerbraun through a heroic sacrifice -the father he never got to meet. Or so the story goes. While on an epic quest to rescue his long lost father from the Underbraun, Jinx finally learns the truth behind the myth.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

MISFORTUNES EYES #3 (OF 3) CVR A CABRERA (MR)

MASSIVE

MAR241009

MAR241010 – MISFORTUNES EYES #3 (OF 3) CVR B FIORELLI (MR)

MAR241011 – MISFORTUNES EYES #3 (OF 3) CVR C CABRERA (MR)

MAR241012 – MISFORTUNES EYES #3 (OF 3) CVR D IZZO (MR)

(W) Brooklynn Prince, Aliz Fernandez (A) Aliz Fernandez (CA) Eva Cabrera

Eisner and GLAAD Award nominee Eva Abrera is the co-founder of Mexican studio BoudikaComics. She drew Archie Comics' Vixens, Black Mask Studio's Kim & Kim, and has done covers for BOOM Studios' Adventure Time comics.

From Critics' Choice Award Winning Actress, Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project, Cocaine Bear, The Marsh King's Daughter) comes this limited series full of excitement!

Vivian must protect Nana from the Reavers. With no help from Briar, she's on her own. In the final moments of issue two, Vivian discovered something she could never have predicted – the same aura that surrounded the cat, just before it died, now surrounds Nana. What does this revelation mean for Nana's future and can Vivian somehow prevent it?

In Shops: May 08, 2024

THE FOG #4 (OF 4) CVR A ROSADO (MR)

MASSIVE

MAR241013

(W) Steve Ekstrom (A) Marco Fodera (CA) Christian Rosado

Cover by Christian Rosado, best known for his work on Dark Horse's Skull and Bones, as well as appearances on Heavy Metal's Taarna and Dynamite's Vampirella.

THE ULTIMATE EXPERIENCE IN TERROR.

The final issue of The Fog Returns has arrived. After Machen causes havoc amongst the residents, Andrew hatches a plan with Annie and Casey to get to him and do whatever it takes to end things once and for all.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

