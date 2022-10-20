Fafhrd & The Gray Mouser Gets an Omnibus Paperback From Dark Horse

Return to the hulking barbarian and the diminutive rogue as they battle swordsmen, necromancers, and flagons of strong drink! The comics adaptation of Fritz Leiber's Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser returns to print in an omnibus format from Dark Horse Books, containing the series Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser and Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser: the Cloud of Hate and Other Stories by comics creators Howard Chaykin, Mike Mignola, Dennis O'Neil, Walter Simonson, and Jim Starlin, and includes the Hugo and Nebula Award winning Ill Met in Lankhmar by Chaykin, Mignola, and Sherrilyn Van Valkenburgh.

The two sword-and-sorcery heroes appeared in stories by Fritz Leiber. Fafhrd is a tall, hulking northern barbarian swordsman, while the The Mouser is a much smaller mercurial thief, also nifty with a sword. as well as a former wizard's apprentice. The characters were loosely modeled upon Leiber himself and his friend Harry Otto Fischer. The stories of Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser respectively were only loosely connected until the sixties, when Leiber gave thema timeline.

Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser Omnibus TPB will be available in bookstores on the 27th of June 2023, and in comic book stores on the 28th of June, 2023.

by Fritz Leiber, Mike Mignola, Howard Chaykin, Al Williamson, Walter Simonson Fritz Leiber ranks among the giants of fantasy and science fiction visionaries, capturing multiple Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy Awards and influencing a generation of writers. And his most renowned creations are the swashbuckling Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser stories. Collected here are adaptations of some of the finest of these tales—including the Hugo and Nebula Award winning "Ill Met in Lankhmar"—by comics legends Howard Chaykin, Mike Mignola, Dennis O'Neil, Al Williamson, and more. Join the hulking barbarian and the diminutive rogue as they battle swordsmen, necromancers, and flagons of strong drink! Collects Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser and Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser: The Cloud of Hate and Other Stories.