Failsafe Return Of Future State To Gotham & More BatGossip (Spoilers)

Spoilers ahead! Bleeding Cool has a little Batgossip for what is to come from DC Comics and the Batman in weeks and months to come. Always take our Batgossip with a pinch of salt, but ask around to see how reliable for this sort of thing Bleeding Cool has come for late.

In the last issue of Batman #127, we saw Superman arrive to help Batman deal with Failsafe. All robotic Bat-defense animated robots need some handy Kryptonite about their person.

But it's not just Failsafe Vs. Superman – but the entire Justice League. And a Failsafe who knows the Tower Of Babel protocols.

Elsewhere Batman is doing his own Books Of Magic with a well-timed Sandman-ish crossover, or at least Cain, Abel and The Three Witches, setting up a Magical DC Crisis 2023 to come. Not the only person who can't wait for Netflix Season Two.

There is a part of Gotham designed to be a place to defeat the Justice League.

We thought the murdered Irishman in Batman Incorporated might be Catwoman's father. It is not, it is Tommy Tivane, who trained both Bruce Wayne and Ghost-Maker in knife fighting. We think. Second time lucky? If so it's the first of many – what if all Batman's mentors are being hunted down? By someone who doesn't like certain brands of whisky?

Batman brings a new Future State to Gotham, after just two weeks. The Failsafe protocols have gone even further.

Robots maintain order in the streets, they have captured most of the Bats, including Oracle being used, and everyone thinks Batman is dead. Oh and they've blown up the Batsignal. Any of this feeling familiar? Remember what the Magistrate did to Gotham? And what the Magistrate did to Barbara in Future State?

There we go. But it does all happens before Dark Crisis, which will need a vision of Batman's family to get him out of his funk. But Superman is ahead of him.

Mother Soul has all captured the Batfamily as well. Batman should be less careless with them.

While Batman Incorporated is happening at the same time as Batman's Failsafe – it's all about Atlantis. No wonder he's out of touch. But that means it is all pre-Crisis and we don't actually know what comes next.

Essential Reading: We told you to read JLA: Tower Of Babel. Now we recommend The Joker Who Laughs mini-series by Scott Snyder and Jock, as well as Batman #111 from 1957 by Bill Finger, Sheldon Moldoff and Charles Paris. You'll find it in the Grant Morrison Batman Black Casebook. Say, did you know it's Bill Finger Day today?

More Batgossip to come, I am sure.