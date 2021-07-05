False Advertising in Nice House on the Lake #2 [Preview]

You know, it's only the second issue, but we're starting to get the feeling that the titular Nice House on the Lake is actually not so nice at all in this preview of Nice House on the Lake #2. On the surface sure, but when you consider that Walter invited all the guests because he's some kind of alien who knew the Earth was going to be destroyed and every single other human being on it killed, it doesn't really matter much if there's kayaks or a movie theater in the basement. But maybe things will get better this issue, right? Check it out the preview below.

NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #2 (OF 12)

After the life-changing events of the previous issue, the guests at the nice house on the lake must decide their next steps—but there's not exactly perfect agreement about the situation. Who among them is ready to walk out the door? And who is content to simply…float?

