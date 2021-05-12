FCBD Preview: Bountiful Garden from Ivy Noelle Weir & Kelly Williams

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. Including the launch of Bountiful Garden by Ivy Noelle Weir and Kelly Williams from Mad Cave Studios. Just look at this, you know someone is going to option this at some point, so be the kind of person who can say "yeah, I read the original comics, in fact, I got the first one for free"…

FCBD 2021 BOUNTIFUL GARDEN #1

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

APR210030

(W) Ivy Noelle Weir (A) Kelly Williams (CA) Andrea Mutti

Crewed by teenage geniuses frozen in cryosleep, the JEMISON is on a mission to terraform other worlds and provide hope for the human race. But when the ship is mysteriously stopped over a planet that isn't on any of their maps, the crew finds themselves suddenly awoken ten years early. One half remains behind to try and assess the damage and the other is dispatched to the planet below to figure out the answer to a perilous question: What stopped the ship, and is it friend or foe? Preview Material Rating: Teen

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD), usually taking place on the first Saturday of May, is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to help bring new readers into independent comic book stores. Retailer Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California, brainstormed the event in his "Big Picture" column in the August 2001 issue of Comics & Games Retailer magazine. Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and is coordinated by the industry's single large distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors. The event has spread to countries in Asia, Europe, and Australia.