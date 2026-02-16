Final Look At Absolute Poison Ivy From Absolute Batman #17 (Spoilers)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Poison Ivy

A Final Look at Absolute Poison Ivy from Absolute Batman #17 out this Wednesday (Spoilers)

DC Comics posted the new look of Absolute Poison Ivy for the cover of Absolute Batman #18 a little bit earlier. As Scott Snyder posted, "I know there's some crazy spoilers out there about issue #18's cover. So be careful out there and make sure to pre-order your copy before FOC on Monday!" In this case, it was DC Comics doing the spoiling. Well, in for a penny, in for a pound. As Bleeding Cool has Absolute Batman #17 to hand…

And now, just for Bleeding Cool, here is how she looks inside the pages of Absolute Batman #17 out this Wednesday.

As we previously stated "Because where else do you find brightly coloured feathers that seem incongruous? On a fishing lure. Pretty displays designed to attract fish and then plunge hooks through their stupid fishy faces. That's what the Absolute Poison Ivy is. She is something pretty to attract people. Before the monster emerges. Absolute Poison Ivy is just as monstrous as any of the other Absolute Rogue Gallery, possibly even more so. Just that the readers, as the characters, are distracted and attracted, by the pretty-pretty… and of course, where you have feathers, you have owls… Note that Poison Ivy's face, such as it is, is within a huge Venus flytrap… it's not going to be pretty…"

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created. $4.99 2/18/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE IVY'S TENDRILS CONTINUE TO INFECT GOTHAM CITY! After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally. $4.99 3/11/2026

